The Miami Heat (12-10) have listed Jimmy Butler as probable for their Thursday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors (7-18) as they conclude a four-game homestand. Butler is dealing with right knee soreness, according to the team’s latest injury report.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with a decision on Butler’s availability expected closer to game time. In his last outing, Butler recorded 18 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals, helping the Heat secure a 122-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who currently hold the NBA’s best record at 21-4.

This season, Butler has been a key contributor for Miami, averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game across 17 appearances. He is shooting an efficient 55.7% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

Jimmy Butler's injury status vs. Raptors

Butler’s inclusion on the injury report coincides with swirling trade rumors surrounding the six-time All-Star. Earlier this week, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Heat are open to listening to trade offers, with Butler reportedly favoring moves to the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, or Houston Rockets. During an appearance on NBA Today on Wednesday, Charania added the Phoenix Suns as another potential destination.

In response, Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, refuted the reports in a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. Lee criticized Charania’s claims, stating they were inaccurate. Heat owner Mickey Arison appeared to support Lee’s denial by retweeting the agent’s thread, further fueling speculation about Butler’s standing with the organization.

The Heat have found their rhythm after a sluggish 5-7 start to the season, winning seven of their last 10 games. Miami is currently riding a three-game win streak and aims to extend it against a struggling Raptors team. Toronto, at 7-18, is searching for consistency but faces a tough challenge against a Heat squad building momentum.

Thursday’s game presents an opportunity for Miami to solidify its position in the Eastern Conference standings while addressing growing questions about Butler’s long-term future with the franchise.

As the Heat look to continue their recent success, Butler’s health and potential trade scenarios will remain pivotal storylines to monitor in the coming weeks.