After taking down the league’s leading juggernaut in the Milwaukee Bucks via a gentleman’s sweep during the first round of the playoffs, the Miami Heat find themselves on the verge of accomplishing a similar feat heading into Wednesday’s bout against the New York Knicks. With Erik Spoelstra’s club up 3-1, Game 5 could wind up being the close-out win needed in order for the team to clinch their third Eastern Conference Finals berth in four seasons. However, they may be forced to try and accomplish such a task with sub-100% personnel, as the availability of star Jimmy Butler seems to be up in the air.

With this, the question on every Miami Heat fan’s mind: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Knicks

Though Jimmy Butler has proven himself to be the Miami Heat’s version of Superman during this year’s postseason, unfortunately, the perennial All-Star is not made of steel.

During Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup against New York, Butler sustained a grueling sprained ankle that ultimately forced him to miss Game 2 and has hobbled him ever since making his way back to the hardwood in Game 3.

Now, heading into Game 5, said ailment has his availability once again in jeopardy, as he’s currently listed as “questionable,” as per the league’s official injury report.

Though this status is by no means a comforting one for Heat fans to see, the general expectation is that Jimmy Butler will attempt to play through the pain similarly to as he has over his last couple of games.

However, until an official ruling is made, when it comes to the question of whether or not Jimmy Butler will be playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is still unknown.