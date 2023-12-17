Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler posted an epic courtside highlight video of his game-winning jumper against the Chicago Bulls.

It's safe to say there's nothing better than personally experiencing the joyful adrenaline rush of hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater in the NBA. The next best thing for a fan? Watching that drama unfold from a courtside seat, as evidenced by Jimmy Butler's Instagram post highlighting his game-winning jumper over the Chicago Bulls as time expired on Saturday night.

Making Butler's late-game heroics all the more epic is that he recently predicted they'd come. After missing a potential game-winner against the New York Knicks on November 22nd, Butler insisted he'd “make the next one.”

What other fortunes can the Heat star tell?

Heat star Jimmy Butler on November 24 after missing the game-winning three at the buzzer vs. the Knicks: "We're gonna live with the result. But I guarantee I'm making the next one." Last night, he came through and beat the Bulls at the buzzer 🔥pic.twitter.com/KomLMEyj2M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished two assists and swiped two steals on 9-of-18 shooting in his shorthanded team's 118-116 win over the Bulls.

Miami played without Bam Adebayo for the seventh straight game due to a hip injury, while Tyler Herro hasn't played since December 11th due to a sprained left ankle. Herro, at least, is set to return on Monday or Wednesday. But there's still no timetable for Adebayo to get back on the floor, an issue for the 15-11 Heat as they vie for a top-four postseason seed in the Eastern Conference.

Erik Spoelstra's team is currently in fifth-place in the Eastern Conference, winners of three of their last four. Miami faces stiff tests in four of their next five games, with matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors.