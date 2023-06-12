Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem could be down to the final game of his long career in the NBA. However, even with Jimmy Butler and the Heat down 3-1 and just a loss away from finishing runner-up to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, Haslem is simply not showing any signs of doubt about his team's ability to recover and ultimately win the title in his final season in the NBA.

As Jimmy Butler revealed on Sunday, Haslem has been nothing but a confident voice for the Heat over the last two days.

“Same thing everybody has been saying: Ain't nobody got to four yet, Butler said. “So keep playing. Stay in the fight. Knowing that if we get this one, we're on our way to do something special. So we've got to win three before they win one.”

If there is a team who could and should believe they can mount a successful comeback against a force like the Nuggets, it's Jimmy Butler and the Heat. After all, they entered the 2023 NBA Playoffs widely viewed as a field-filler as they had to go through the Play-in Tournament just to get a No. 8 seed. But they turned the tables right away with a first-round upset series win against the overall top seed in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks before knocking out the New York Knicks and dethroning then-East champions Boston Celtics.

The Heat will look to extend the series against the Nuggets and force a Game 6 with a win this coming Monday night in Denver.