Jimmy Butler has been taking some time off after their NBA Finals loss against the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets. The Miami Heat star took the stage in a viral video with Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. Both of them belted out a showstopping rendition of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber's Love Yourself.

The NBA season can be taxing. Jimmy Butler had a lot of fatigue and injuries to deal with as he led the Miami Heat from the play-in tournament to a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. He cannot help but unleash all his stress and wind down with his friend Neymar through a Justin Bieber song.

Neymar and Jimmy Butler on stage singing "Love Yourself" 🎤🎶 (via @njdmarlon)pic.twitter.com/5qCKE0anGu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 26, 2023

The Heat star and Paris Saint-Germain forward have a great friendship that spans years. Their friendship even pushed Jimmy Butler to call the Brazilian soccer star his ‘GOAT'. Recently, Neymar was seen in Miami's Kaseya Center where he watched the Heat face off against the Nuggets during the NBA Finals. The two also took a vacation in Brazil. Jimmy Butler's Instagram post also revealed that Neymar won a wager through a bowling match against the Heat legend.

Their friendship started when Jimmy Butler was roaming Paris wearing a Brazilian jersey. The Heat star linked up with Neymar's teammate, Lionel Messi. The love for each other does not stop there. Ney, as Jimmy Butler would call the Brazilian star, named the Heat legend as his sixth all-time best player with the likes of Michael Jordan.

Both players have been doing great in their careers. It is fun to see them link up and just vibe with one another.