Kevin Love is now officially a member of the Miami Heat. The one-time NBA champ secured his move to South Beach on Monday after signing a rest-of-the-season deal with the Heat. This follows Love’s contract buyout agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers that put an end to his memorable nine-year tenure with the Cavs.

Love lost his spot in Cleveland’s rotation as head coach JB Bickerstaff opted to focus on the development of their younger players. This pretty much forced Love’s hand as he remained adamant that he could still provide value to any team that would have him. As it turns out, the five-time All-Star had to give up no less than $1.5 million in salary as part of his contract buyout agreement with the Cavs, per NBA insider Keith Smith. The good news for Love, however, is that the Heat intend to make up for this loss now that he’s joined them.

This was still a significant risk for Kevin Love, who was under contract to pocket $28.9 million this season in the final year of his contract with the Cavs. $1.5 million may be a relatively small amount compared to the $28.9 million he’s set to earn, but you have to note that Love is now 34, and the odds of him securing a big-money deal at this point in his career is virtually non-existent. It’s possible that he is able to revive his career in Miami this season, but I just don’t see him signing a new deal anywhere close to $30 million per year.