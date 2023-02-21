The Miami Heat made it official on Monday. Kevin Love has now taken his talents to South Beach after successfully completing a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 14-year veteran wasted no time after signing a new contract with the Heat as he decided to put some shots up inside the Heat’s practice facility. Love channeled his inner Stephen Curry as he drained shot after shot from beyond the arc in a clip that is now makings its rounds on social media:

Kevin Love is already working out in Miami and is looking DANGEROUS from 3-point range 👀 Does Love make the Heat contenders in the East? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/z3AXpj5Ag3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 21, 2023

In case you were counting, that was nine straight made treys for Kevin Love. He’s looking dangerously sharp in this brief clip, and it seems that he would have given newly-crowned NBA 3-Point Contest champ Damian Lillard a run for his money if Love was selected as a participant in last Saturday’s shooting showdown.

Kevin Love is no longer the nightly double-double threat he once was during his prime. However, the 34-year-old has done an impressive job in evolving his game through the years. As you may have determined in the above clip, K-Love has the ability to stretch the floor for the Heat as Miami adds more shooting to their already formidable roster.

Let’s also not forget that it was Love who came in second to Tyler Herro for last season’s Sixth Man of the Year award, so it goes without saying that the Heat have now added a key weapon to their second unit with their recent addition of the former NBA champion.