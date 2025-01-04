The focus of the Miami Heat's season has devolved from what is actually happening on the basketball court to what is happening off of it. The Jimmy Butler situation in Miami has quickly gone from bad to worse, and now the Heat star has officially requested a trade out of Miami.

After Butler's trade request became official, Heat forward Kevin Love trolled Butler with a hilarious Instagram post.

Expand Tweet

Of course, the joke stems from Butler's wild hairdo at media day before the 2023-24 season. With Butler now suspended for seven games, Love took this opportunity to take a dig at his soon-to-be former teammate.

There has been trade noise surrounding butler all season long, but it has gotten even louder as his effort on the floor has waned and his mood in the media has taken a turn for the worse. After Thursday night's loss to the Indiana Pacers, Butler took the podium and gave his most telling press conference yet.

While there, Butler basically said that he was happy in Miami “off the court” but had lost all of his joy and happiness playing the game of basketball with the Heat. When asked if he thought he could get that back while still in Miami, Butler completely dismissed the idea. His trade request followed shortly after that.

Simply put, Butler's production has fallen off significantly this year while he seeks a new contract, and now will look for that extension somewhere outside of Miami. In 22 games this season, Butler is averaging 17.6 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists a night. he is only taking about 10 shots per game and isn't even attempting two 3-pointers a night, as the longtime Miami centerpiece is often a bystander on both ends of the floor now.

The Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors could all be potential landing spots for Butler if and when he ends up being traded. The Sacramento Kings are another intriguing spot for Butler as they look to get back into the Western Conference playoff picture.