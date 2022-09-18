Heat facing ‘worrying’ Tyler Herro reality amid failed contract extension talks

Despite bagging the Sixth Man of the Year title this past season, Tyler Herro was still unable to secure a new deal with the Miami Heat in what turned out to be a rather eventful summer for him. The 22-year-old will still be plying his trade in South Beach in 2022-23, but the Heat could be facing a concerning issue on the Tyler Herro front.

An unnamed Eastern Conference executive recently sat down with Thomas Darro of heavy.com as they discussed the issue of Herro’s botched extension. According to the exec, he believes the Heat should eventually dig deep into their pockets to extend Herro’s contract:

“They’ll need Herro to come down, to take something in the range of what (R.J.) Barrett got in New York. Might be a little bit more,” said the exec. “Herro’s been a playoff performer and, really, they do need him.”

For what it’s worth, RJ Barrett signed a four-year deal worth $120 million this summer with the New York Knicks. According to the anonymous executive, Herro could be looking at a similar deal.

The source, however, was quick to send out a warning to the Heat in terms of Herro’s possible mindset entering the new season. It can’t be denied that his failed extension will have, at the very least, some sort of impact on him heading into the new campaign:

“Like a lot of guys, the thing that would worry me is that if you don’t come to an extension deal, it sours things between him and the team,” the source continued. “That’s always the thing with these extensions. Both sides want to have confidence in each other. If he does not get a deal, I would be worried about how he plays this season — he might try to do too much, be less of a willing passer, slack on defense so he can focus on putting up his own numbers.”

Tyler Herro will be playing with a chip on his shoulder this coming season. Whether or not it proves beneficial for the Heat, however, remains to be seen.