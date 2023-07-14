As of right now, Damian Lillard is still a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. The trade rumors linking him to a sensational move to the Miami Heat have been rife but at this point, there appears to be no considerable development between the two teams involved. This makes you wonder: is it possible that Dame ends up staying in Portland after this summer?

It seems that this has now become a real possibility. Heat insider Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald has provided some insight on the Blazers' current trade stance on Lillard, and it is not something that will make Heat fans happy:

“As of midweek, Portland had been unmotivated to engage with Heat or try to get this done. Maybe they hope this plays out like Durant last summer & they cajole him to start season with team. If so, then it's in Dame's hands, whether he reports to camp, makes public comment etc,” Jackson wrote in his tweet.

The Blazers clearly aren't rushing anything here. They have set their price tag on their soon-to-be ex-cornerstone superstar, and they are not giving in an inch. According to previous reports, Miami's current trade offer consists of Tyler Herro, three future first-round picks, and some sweeteners, which the Blazers do not seem amenable to. Portland reportedly wants at least four first-rounders for Lillard, and they seem motivated not to green-light any deal that won't get them to where they want.

The Blazers know that they have the negotiating power here. As Jackson reports above, the worst-case scenario for them is to have a disgruntled Damian Lillard start the season in Portland. It now appears that it's in Dame's hands as to how much he's going to force his exit.