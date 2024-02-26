Tyler Herro recently suffered a knee injury and it's not clear when he'll be fully healthy. There's a chance he'll play on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. But it sounds like the Miami Heat guard is taking some extra precautions in the meantime.
Herro announced that he will be receiving an MRI on his knee, according to Heat beat writer Ira Winderman. The MRI results should provide a more clear update on his injury.
“Tyler Herro said he will be getting an MRI on his knee today as a precaution, but that swelling has been minimal. He was noncommittal about Monday night in Sacramento.”
The good news is the swelling isn't serious. However, the fact he wouldn't commit to the Heat's Monday's game against the Kings suggests he may not be ready to go. Even if the swelling goes completely away, it sounds like Tyler Herro just wants to double-check and make sure everything is okay.
So far, Herro hasn't missed any games with this injury but could be ruled out on Monday. If that's the case, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Duncan Robinson should take on increased minutes. In his last game, Tyler Herro finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes of playing time. He's proven to be a fantastic asset for the Heat throughout his career so far. So if he misses time it could be detrimental for Miami's playoff hopes.
With that said, the Heat will likely provide an update on Tyler Herro's knee injury as more information is released. Hopefully his injury isn't too serious and he can return sooner, rather than later.