It's been a whirlwind of an offseason for Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro. Tyler Herro has seen his name come up in trade rumors for a while now centered on the Heat pursuit of Damian Lillard. Now that the Heat whiffed out on Lillard and Jrue Holiday, it appears as if Herro is here to stay, at least for the time being. Herro is set to make his return to the court after missing the majority of the Heat's playoff run due to a hand injury. There's one big goal that Herro has in mind for this season and that's to make sure that he never hears his name in trade rumors again, as per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“Honestly, my goal this year is to get my name untouchable. That's my goal,” Herro said. “At the end of this season, they won't want to trade me. That's my goal.”

Tyler Herro is entering his fifth season in the NBA with the Heat and he's seen his name in quite a bit of trade rumors for a player who has improved statistically every season he's been in the league.

This past year, Herro suited up in 67 games for the Heat during the regular season at 34.9 minutes per game. He averaged 20.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists with splits of 43.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and a league-leading 93.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This will be Herro's year to prove that he is a valuable player for the Heat and part of their future.