The Miami Heat took a tough L against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday night — and Tyler Herro took another L for his outfit choice, at least according to NBA on TNT commentator Stan Van Gundy.
Van Gundy did not hold back, absolutely roasting Herro for an admittedly odd outfit choice at TD Garden.
“You know the number one reason the Heat need Tyler Herro back?” Van Gundy said to broadcast partner Reggie Miller. “Because his fashion is so bad on the bench. We need him in uniform….And for me to be commenting on anyone else’s fashion.”
“He’s looking at me going, ‘wait you are gonna comment on me?'” Van Gundy finished.
Absolutely out of pocket comment from the NBA on TNT staple, but he may have a point here, at least according to multiple Reddit commenters.
“A+ quote by SVG…Herro looking like a dumpster lava lamp out there,” one comment read.
“He’s dressed like all his other clothes were in the wash,” said another.
“He’s dressed like Paddington Bear asked Butters for advice on how to look hardcore because he was getting picked on too much by the Build-a-Bears,” was maybe the most outrageous comment on the social media site.
It certainly looked like the Heat could have used Herro on the court on Thursday night; they were defeated 110-97 by the Celtics to send the series back to the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday night.
Not a single NBA team has come back from an 0-3 deficit in the postseason, but if the Heat fail to win in Game 6 at home, all the pressure will be on them in a winner-take-all Game 7 back in Boston.