Bam Adebayo had already urged the Miami Heat to treat their next three games like any other despite going up against the three worst teams in the Western Conference. But with the Heat’s main man Jimmy Butler out due to injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder gave the Heat everything they could handle. But Tyler Herro, Miami’s $130 million man, stood his ground and powered the Heat through what could have been a trap game.

With around 12 seconds left in the game, Herro found himself isolated on Aaron Wiggins in the middle of the floor. Given plenty of space to work with, Herro put Wiggins in a blender, sizing him up before taking a power dribble to his right before stopping on a dime with a midrange pull-up with the Thunder defender draped all over him. But it didn’t matter. Swish.

Tyler Herro finished the night with 35 points to lead the Heat to a much-needed victory, playing like he’s worth every penny of his recent contract extension. After the game, Herro spoke about the confidence his backcourt mate Kyle Lowry and head coach Erik Spoelstra gave him to calmly swish home his second game-winner of the year.

“I got to my spot. Coach and Kyle wanted me to get the ball at the top. They wanted me to shoot as late as I could. And I tried to get the shot clock down and was able to get to my spot and raise up and knock it down,” Herro said, per Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Herro has never been one to lack confidence. He knows that missing clutch shots is part of being trusted in the clutch. Apart from his game-winning triple vs. the Sacramento Kings earlier this season, he had missed a game-winning attempt against the Indiana Pacers and a crucial trey against the San Antonio Spurs.

But Tyler Herro showed composure beyond his years.

“The play was drawn up for me to shoot it, so I was going to be aggressive and try to make a play if I could get to my spot and knock it down. If they sent a second defender, I would make a play for somebody else. But it was one-on-one, I felt I had an advantage,” Herro added.

After these heroics, the Heat seem to have two crunch-time assassins in Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler. The hope now is that the Heat could put everything together as they look to climb the Eastern Conference standings even further.