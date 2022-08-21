Udonis Haslem’s real reason for returning to Heat for 20th season

Udonis Haslem is returning for his 20th season with the Miami Heat, and while some players of his age have long been retired from the game, he still has plenty of motivation to keep going.

Speaking with reporters Sunday after he revealed that he is playing in his age-42 season, Haslem shared that his father Johnnie is a big reason he wanted to suit up for “one more year.” Apparently, his dad wanted him to make it to 20 seasons in the NBA, and he is now set to fulfill that in 2022-23.

Johnnie passed away in August last year.

“I have decided to follow through on what me and my father, and my father talked about,” Haslem said, per Francisco Rosa of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel . “I will finish what I started, I will play 20 years. I will play this year because I talked about that with my father and that’s the root of it. It won’t be the same, it won’t be as easy, but the goal still remains the same. Win and win a championship.”

While some fans wouldn’t like the idea of Udonis Haslem taking a roster spot that the Heat could use to develop another young player, there is no doubt that the veteran big man remains an important presence for Miami. He may not be playing a lot, but he is a great locker room presence who isn’t afraid to hold ALL his teammates–including the superstars–accountable for their actions.

The Heat topped the Eastern Conference last season, and it is safe to say Haslem is one of the guys that keeps the team together.