Victor Oladipo blasts report of him spurning Wizards to return to Heat

On Wednesday, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Victor Oladipo “spurned a potential starting opportunity in Washington to return to Miami in free agency.” The Miami Heat guard caught wind of the report, and Oladipo himself was quick to refute the same.

Oladipo took to Twitter to make it abundantly clear that he did not turn down an opportunity to sign with the Washington Wizards in free agency in favor of a new deal with the Heat:

This is not true. Please get your facts straight. 🙏🏿🙌🏿 https://t.co/AGIQPyjE06 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) October 14, 2022

Oladipo did not go into detail, but what is clear is that he’s denying the aforementioned report. There’s quite a lot to unpack in there, though, so at this point, it remains unclear which aspect of the report Oladipo is actually refuting.

Either way, the fact of the matter is that Victor Oladipo is still a member of the Miami Heat after the two-time All-Star put pen to paper on a multi-year extension with the team just this summer. Olaidpo’s current deal will see him remain in South Beach for the next two years, with the 6-foot-4 combo guard also holding a player option for the 2023-34 season.

Oladipo has played in a grand total of just 12 regular season games for the Heat since he joined the team in 2021. He’s hoping to significantly improve on this tally this season, though, as he looks to make a significant impact for Miami and their quest to establish themselves as a real threat in the Eastern Conference. Oladipo is no longer the star he once was, but there’s no denying that there’s still a lot of gas left in the tank for the 30-year-old.