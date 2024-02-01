The Miami Heat visit the Washington Wizards as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Heat are 25-23 this season, and they are coming off a win against the Sacramento Kings. They have already played the Wizards once this season. In that game, Tyler Herro finished with 24 points, nine assists, and 10 rebounds. Jimmy Butler had 20 points in the win while also grabbing seven rebounds. As a team, the Heat scored 48 points off the bench. Miami ended up shooting 60 percent from the floor in the win. Duncan Robinson is in concussion protocol, so he is questionable for the game.

The Wizards are 9-38 on the season, and they have lost three of their last five games. In their loss against the Heat earlier this season, Kyle Kuzma finished with 22 points while Jordan Poole had 19 of his own points. The Wizards shot over 55 percent from the field in the loss but made just 52.9 percent of their free throws. Jordan Poole did not play in Wednesday's game due to illness, so his status is unclear for Friday's game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Wizards Odds

Miami Heat: -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -350

Washington Wizards: +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +280

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Wizards

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Monumental Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Heat will be able to play some good defense in this game. On the season, the Heat allow 111.6 points per game, which is seventh-lowest in the NBA. A lot of this is because of their slower pace of play. Miami allows the third-fewest shots per game, which does not give the other team a lot chances to score. If the Heat can continue to control the pace of play and stop the Wizards from scoring in transition, they will cover the spread.

Miami should be able to score in this game. They are not usually one of the top-scoring teams in the NBA, but the Wizards are not good defensively. Washington gives up the most points per game in the NBA at 124.0. With that, teams have the fourth-highest field goal percentage, The Heat put up over 120 points in the first game against the Wizards, and it would not be surprising to see that happen again.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wizards are not great defensively, but they can do a little bit of scoring. They were able to shoot over 55 percent from the field in the game against the Heat earlier this season. With the little amount of shots the Heat allow per game, the Wizards need to shoot well. It is going to take making their shots to beat the Heat because they do not allow a lot of second-chance opportunities. As long as the Wizards can shoot well from the field, they will cover the spread.

Final Heat-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Wizards are not a good team. They have won twice in their last five games, but those were against worse teams. The Heat are a good team, and they should be able to beat the Wizards in this game. I will take them to cover the spread.

Final Heat-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -8.5 (-108)