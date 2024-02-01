Heat's Josh Richardson gets real on inconsistent role after huge 24-point outing in win over Kings

Richardson is in his second stint with Miami after being traded back in 2019 for Jimmy Butler.

The Miami Heat finally snap their seven-game losing streak Wednesday night as they beat the Sacramento Kings inside the Kaseya Center, 115-106. There was a bevy of reasons that contributed to the Heat's win, but a key part was star Josh Richardson who came off the bench and scored a season-high 24 points.

Richardson has been in and out of the rotation as of recent as he has been trying to find some consistency in a lineup filled with talented players. After the game, he admitted to the media that it is hard to be removed from the rotation which made him think to himself about what he can do better to get some playing time.

“I mean, it’s never easy. It’s hard,” Richardson said. “We got a lot of guys that can play, contribute, so I really had to go home and like think, like figure it out, like, ‘What do I have to do better to get minutes?’ And, ‘How can I help the team win games? So just changed my mindset to straight defensive, gritty plays, and let the rest fall where it may.”

Josh Richardson talks about being in and out of the rotation after scoring 24 in the win against the Kings. “I really had to go home and think and figure out what I had to do better…” #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/qPeMgWqNIh — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 1, 2024

Richardson is in his second stint with the Heat after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 in the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Miami. Before returning through free agency, he was with five other teams, but never spent as much time as he did with the Heat for four seasons to start his career.

Richardson talks about staying ready and being patient

He contributed in a huge way Wednesday night as he made six of his 10 attempts from three-point range including a exceptional second period where he scored 13 points. He continued after the game and said that in terms of waiting for the moment, “you got to be a professional about it” and not “pout” as some players might do.

“You got to be a professional about it, and some guys will pout or not handle it the right way,” Richardson said. “I flew my trainer in from California and I was in the gym with him, just trying to keep my mind right. Yeah. so it’s been good.”

Richardson himself wasn't expecting a performance like he had after the game, except saying that he felt solid in his shot. The goal for the former second round pick out of the University of Tennessee was to “let it fly.”

“I mean, not really,” Richardson said. “You never really know. In warmups, my shot felt good. But once I got going in the game, it was just kind of let it fly.”

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra opted for a film session Tuesday instead of a typical practice which was described by players as a “vulnerable” time where “things were said that needed to be said.” Richardson reaffirmed in his post-game presser that it strengthened the chemistry between the team.

“Even down to just the chemistry and how we talk to each other,” Richardson said. “I think a lot of things that happened, I’m not saying it’s going to be like a huge season turnaround or go on some crazy streak, but I think it’s going in the right direction.”

Richardson filled in for Robinson as the main three-point threat

This performance from Richardson can be most likely be credited to the absence of Duncan Robinson due to him being in the concussion protocol. A big threat at shooting from three-point range was needed and Richardson filled in nicely. Spoelstra talked before the Kings contest about the timeline of Robinson and where he stands in the process of the protocol.

“He felt OK in the New York game and the next day was off, and he felt fine in the shootaround,” Spoelstra said o. “And then during the beginning of the game, he felt a little bit off and that’s when we had him go back in the training room and get checked out.”