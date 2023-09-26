The Stephen Amell-led Starz series, Heels, has been cancelled.

Variety reported that Starz has cancelled four of its series. This includes Run the World, Blindspotting, The Venery of Samantha Bird (which hasn't even aired yet), and Heels.

Season 2 of Heels recently wrapped up on Starz. After premiering on July 28, the finale aired on September 15.

Heels follows two brothers in the professional wrestling industry. One brother is a face, while the other is a heel. They both work for their father's wrestling promotion in a small town in Georgia.

Stephen Amell, star of The CW's Arrow, starred in the series as Jack Spade. Amell had gotten himself into hot water earlier on in the SAG-AFTRA strike. He has since joined the picket lines. Prior to Heels, Amell had appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw a couple of times. He also starred as Green Arrow in The CW's series from 2012-2020. This included appearances in other shows including The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman.

Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, and Chris Bauer also star in the series.

Recurring actors include the likes of real-life wrestling stars CM Punk and AJ Lee, and Josh Segarra. Bonnie Somerville also had guest star roles in the first season.

Starz first premiered Heels in August 2021. After a year-and-a-half, a second season premiered. It's unclear exactly why Starz cancelled so many of its series, but it may be due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. While the latter strike has a tentative agreement in place, it's possible that the strikes caused production delays too great to overcome.