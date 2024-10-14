One of the most anticipated weekends in college football came to a close, bringing with it a shakeup in our Heisman Trophy power rankings.

As highlighted last week, some marquee matchups provided opportunities for players to improve their stock, earning a spot in our top 5 based on their performances. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty once again did what he does best, dominating Hawaii on Saturday night. Miami’s Cam Ward, on the other hand, had a bye week. While Colorado's Travis Hunter suffered an injury that kept him out of the second half. However, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, who led the Ducks to a massive win over Ohio State in a battle of top 3 teams, made a strong case for a rise in the rankings.

Did Gabriel’s performance bump him up to No. 1 in our Heisman Trophy power rankings after Week 7? Let’s take a look.

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB: Boise State

Ashton Jeanty didn’t quite have his usual video game-like stat line against Hawaii on Saturday night, but he still put together a performance that keeps him on track for a historic season. Jeanty ran for 217 yards on 31 carries, scoring two touchdowns, marking his fourth game this season with over 200 yards of offense.

While some critics argue that Jeanty’s Heisman candidacy is weakened by playing for a Mountain West team like Boise State and facing lesser competition, the numbers simply don’t lie. Jeanty is on pace to break one of the most prestigious records in college football: Barry Sanders' 2,628 rushing yards in a season. Jeanty is currently sitting at 1,248 yards and is on track for 2,681—an achievement that would be impossible to ignore, no matter the conference.

2. Dillon Gabriel, QB: Oregon

Dillon Gabriel doesn’t quite clinch the No. 1 spot in this week’s Heisman Trophy power rankings, but he makes a significant leap, moving from No. 4 to No. 2. Gabriel’s ability to connect on deep passes was one of the key's to Oregon's victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday night.

The Ducks’ quarterback completed 23 of 34 passes for 341 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns. Perhaps most impressively, Gabriel avoided turnovers, proving his poise under pressure against some of the toughest competition in college football. His performance showcased his elite accuracy and solidified his standing as one of the top Heisman Trophy contenders. Who knows, if Gabriel can beat the Buckeyes twice, he could steal the trophy from Jeanty and others.

3. Cam Ward, QB: Miami

It was an open week for Miami, but you can’t talk about the Heisman Trophy race without mentioning Cam Ward. The Hurricanes quarterback has been electrifying all season, playing with a cool, nonchalant style that has made him one of the most exciting players in college football. Ward has also caught national attention with his trendsetting “Zombieland” touchdown celebration.

Next up for Ward and Miami is a crucial ACC matchup against Louisville in Week 7, where his Heisman hopes will be on full display once again.

4. Travis Hunter, WR/CB: Colorado

Another name that can't be overlooked in the Heisman Trophy race is Colorado's Travis Hunter, though his stock takes a significant hit this week due to a first-half injury that sidelined him for the rest of the game.

Hunter was limited to just three receptions for 26 yards and made one tackle on defense, logging 23 offensive snaps and 21 defensive snaps before his exit in the Buffaloes' loss to Kansas State. While Hunter has been one of the most dynamic two-way players in college football, his injury is undoubtedly concerning. As long as he's healthy and back on the field, he’ll remain in the Heisman conversation—but this setback could hurt his campaign for now.

5. Diego Pavia, QB: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has never had a Heisman Trophy winner, but the way Diego Pavia is playing this season, he has certainly put the Commodores in the spotlight like never before. While it's still a long shot for Vanderbilt to produce a Heisman winner, Pavia’s play has sparked real conversation.

Despite Vanderbilt's 4-2 record, which includes losses to Georgia State and Missouri, their stunning upset over Alabama is one of the most memorable moments of the 2024 season. Pavia’s gritty performance was a huge part of that victory, and he continued his strong performance in Week 7 with a win over Kentucky. In that game, Pavia completed 15 of 18 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while adding 53 yards on the ground. His leadership and playmaking ability have brought a newfound edge to Vanderbilt football, making him a player to watch, even if the Heisman might still be a stretch.

If Pavia continues on this trajectory, he could put himself in the conversation as one of Vanderbilt's best quarterbacks ever, and he could make some noise nationally if the Commodores keep exceeding expectations.

What about Cade Klubnik?

When it came down to selecting the No. 5 spot in this week's Heisman Trophy power rankings, it was Diego Pavia’s ability to put Vanderbilt in the national spotlight that gave him the edge. Pavia has brought attention to a program that rarely makes waves in college football, and it takes a series of big-time performances and key wins to do that at a school like Vanderbilt.

That’s not to say Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik hasn’t been remarkable this season. In fact, he’s been one of the most consistent quarterbacks since Clemson’s season opener against Georgia. Klubnik helped the Tigers to another victory over Wake Forest in Week 7 and is now ranked sixth in the country in passing touchdowns with 17. While Pavia grabbed the final spot this week, Klubnik’s continued strong play gives him plenty of opportunities to break into the top five as the season progresses.