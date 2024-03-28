Two new Stratagems make their way to Helldivers 2 today, in the form of the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun and LAS-99 Quasar Cannon. Overall, these new stratagems should help take care of both Automaton and Terminid scum. Without further ado, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the latest additions to our arsenal.
Helldivers 2 Adds Two New Stratagems To Fight Automaton Horde
Helldivers, support has arrived! The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon and the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun are available now for use against the Automaton horde. pic.twitter.com/EZSzXJWSPn
— HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 28, 2024
Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studio added two new Strategems to the game. Overall, they include the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun, and the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon Stratagems. These new weapons both serve the purpose of spreading managed democracy. However, each weapon works differently.
What is The MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun In Helldivers 2?
The MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun, as the name implies, is a powerful machine-gun but more difficult to wield. Overall, the stratagem works best in destroying hordes of enemies. Although the developers advertised it to fight Automatons, it should work extremely well on Terminids.
Furthermore, the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun costs 6,000 R. Furthermore, it has unlimited uses with a 3-second call in time. However, it does have a 480 second cooldown time. Overall, this weapon works extremely well when you get the hang of its recoil. The damage it deals makes up for the decreased accuracy.
What is The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon In Helldivers 2?
According to the Helldivers 2 Description, the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon “charges up to a powerful, explosive energy burst.” While the weapon deals incredible damage, it requires a long cooldown period to fire again. Additionally, the Stratagem itself comes with a 480 second cooldown period.
Furthermore, the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon costs 7,500 R with unlimited uses and a 3 second call-in time. Overall, this new weapon works extremely well against bulkier Automatons, and even their dropsships.
However, make sure you have some cover, as the weapon takes some time to fire repeatedly. Therefore, make sure a teammate or two covers your back as you wreak havoc on these metal foes.
Overall, that includes the two new Stratagems in Helldivers 2. We hope you enjoy your new toys as you spread democracy. Overall, we feel the developers added these weapons to aid players in fighting Automatons.
While Terminid levels provide a fun challenge, Automaton planets feel like walking into Hell itself. From ranged enemy attacks, sudden enemy drops, and bulkier foes, Automatons definitely proved they're the bigger threat right now.
However, feel free to take a break from making scrap metal and use these new weapons on Terminid worlds. The MG-101 in particular, works really well against Terminid Swarms in Helldiers 2. Furthermore, we feel it does great at disposing of those tanky Bile Spewers. Nevertheless, have fun with your updated arsenal!
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.