When the developers announced that mechs were coming. Helldivers 2 players were through the roof in excitement. However, that excitement is shortlived, as it was revealed that, thanks to a planetary invasion, the deployment of the Helldivers 2 mech has been delayed.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Our factories are under attack, halting all output. Helldivers have been deployed to liberate Tien Kwan! pic.twitter.com/NM4A26jZlh
— HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 7, 2024
As posted on the Helldivers 2 X (formerly Twitter) account, they mentioned that the factories that were making the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit were under attack. The planet these factories were located in, Tien Kwan, had been invaded by Automatons. That's why, in a follow-up post, they announced a “MAJOR ORDER”. That is, “all Helldivers are called to liberate Tien Kwan immediately!”
MAJOR ORDER: All Helldivers are called to liberate Tien Kwan immediately! pic.twitter.com/Hgu9ovO5fy
— HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 7, 2024
It is likely that, once players have liberated TIen Kwan, players will gain the ability to call down a Mech to the battlefield. It is unknown if the developers will release this Stratagem immediately after the planet has been liberated, or after some time. Either way, it's clear that if players want access to the mech in Helldivers 2, they better get to work on liberating Tien Kwan.
Unsurprisingly, ever since the announcement was made, players have flocked to Tien Kwan to do their part in the battle. According to the unofficial Helldivers Galactic War Status and Progression website, as of this article, more than half of the online players are focusing their efforts on Tien Kwan. The planet currently has a Liberation rate of 65.40%, and it is predicted that it will be liberated in around 7-10 hours. This estimate is fluctuating, but we can expect the planet's liberation in that period. Should there be an update regarding the planet's liberation, as well as the deployment of the mechs, we will be sure to let you know.
For those not familiar with the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit, it is a large suit of armor that a Helldiver can pilot. They come equipped with both a large firearm, usually a minigun, as well as rocket launchers. This is Helldivers 2's version of the Stomper mech from Helldivers, and an important tool in the war effort.
That's all the information we have about how the Helldivers 2 mech was delayed, and the steps players are taking to help. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.