With Super Earth recently losing Malevolon Creek, and in danger of losing others, Helldivers have been asking for support. Thankfully, that support is on the way. Helldivers 2 developers have just announced that mechs, in the form of the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits, are on the way.
HELLDIVERS! The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits are in full production in the factories of Tien Kwan. Ready for deployment on the battlefield soon! pic.twitter.com/MfqDbWLhuG
— HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 5, 2024
Arrowhead Game Studios, the developers behind Helldivers 2, recently announced that mechs were on the way. The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits are Helldivers 2's versions of the mechs from the previous game and are as menacing as ever. For context, the EXO-44 Walker Exosuit from the original Helldivers came equipped with a minigun, as well as some rocket launchers. These could be upgraded to increase the ammo capacity, as well as improve the damage done by the rockets. Judging from the image they uploaded in their post, the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit also has a minigun and a rocket launcher. The upgraded EXO-45 will likely have the same upgrades, if not more. It will also likely be a one-time use Stratagem, so players must call it in at the right time.
YOOO I GOT A FUCKING MECH LOBBY IN HELLDIVERS 2 pic.twitter.com/mx9HM3qHrO
— i sleep in a racing car, do you? (@bingxpot) March 2, 2024
Before the announcement, rumors had already been making the rounds that mechs were coming to Helldivers 2. Videos have been surfacing showing said mechs in action. One of the videos (embedded above) shows one of the mechs having two guns equipped, instead of just one minigun. The video also showed off the sheer firepower that these mechs were capable of. It is currently unknown whether the spawning of mechs was something that the developers did (this was after news came out that Arrowhead had a Game Master in charge of the entire game), or modders spawning in content that was not in the game yet. Either way, players can look forward to the arrival of these mechs in their fight for Super Earth.
As for when these mechs will be making their way to the game, we have no definite news yet. Should there be an update about when it will arrive, we will be sure to let you know.
That's all the information we have about the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit coming soon to Helldivers 2. Helldivers 2 is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.