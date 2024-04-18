Henry Cavill‘s DCEU tenure went out with a whimper. His final three appearances came in Zack Snyder's Justice League and cameos in Black Adam's post-credits scene and The Flash.
Going forward, the Superman actor may look to avoid post-credits scenes altogether. Black Adam wasn't his first appearance in one, he also appeared in the post-credits scene of Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. However, neither worked out particularly well.
At a screening of Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill joked about avoiding post-credits scenes going forward (per Business Insider).
“Turns out, I don't have much luck with post-credits scenes,” Cavill joked. “So, I may give up on those.”
Henry Cavill in Black Adam
Black Adam marked the first new appearance from Cavill as Superman in nearly a half-decade. He was in Zack Snyder's Justice League, a four-hour director's cut of the 2017 Justice League film, but sat out several other DCEU entries after that. Superman did appear at the end of Shazam!, though the actor's face isn't seen so it's unlikely it was Cavill.
His appearance in Black Adam seemingly suggested a showdown between the title character and Superman. However, that never came to fruition, and with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over creative control, it seems unlikely fans ever will.
Black Adam was a major flop, too. The film grossed just $393 million worldwide. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom followed, grossing just $134 million, $271 million, $130 million, and $434 million, respectively.
It was a sad way to go out. Cavill was integral to the DCEU, starring in the franchise's inaugural 2013 film, Man of Steel. He would subsequently star in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League before his two cameos closed out this chapter of his career.
Henry Cavill's non-DCEU roles
Henry Cavill is not a one-trick pony, though. Outside of the DCEU, he has starred in several high-profile projects. Early in his career, Cavill had roles in Hellraiser: Hellworld, Stardust, and Immortals. As his DCEU career took off, Cavill starred in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible — Fallout, and the Enola Holmes series for Netflix.
This year, Cavill has starred in two films, Argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The former teamed him with Stardust director Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman) once again. The latter reunited him with Ritchie, who directed The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
In The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill leads a star-studded ensemble. Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Eiza González also star in the film.
Coming up, Cavill will once again star in one of Ritchie's many forthcoming films. In the Grey is Ritchie's next film and will star Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González, and Rosamund Pike.
On the small screen, Cavill has had leading roles in The Tudors and The Witcher. The latter series is a Netflix adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's novel series of the same name. Cavill led the series as Geralt for the first three seasons from 2019-23.
After three seasons, he is finished with his tenure. Liam Hemsworth has been handed the mantle of Geralt of Rivia going forward.