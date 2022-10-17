‘He’s costing his team games’: Lamar Jackson gets cold water tossed on him by ESPN analyst

Lamar Jackson is a star. But ESPN’s Marcus Spears recently shared a harsh reality on the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback amid the team’s mediocre 3-3 start to the season, per ESPN on Twitter.

“As much as we talk about Lamar (Jackson) and his greatness,” Spears said, “he’s costing his team games. The turnovers are a problem. We saw a turnover at the end of the game (in reference to the Ravens’ recent 24-20 loss against the New York Giants).”

Lamar Jackson lost a fumble and threw an interception against the Giants. He’s now tallied 2 fumbles and 6 interceptions on the season. However, Jackson has thrown for over 1,200 passing yards with 13 touchdowns. Additionally, the dual-threat QB has rushed for 451 yards and scored 2 touchdowns on the ground.

But Spears has a point. Lamar Jackson, as great as he is, has battled turnover issues.

“For as amazing as he’s been throughout the first through the third quarter,” Spears added, “he’s been as bad in the fourth quarter…The bottom line is this, when you get into the fourth quarter in the NFL, the majority of the time its going to be a close game… Lamar is costing his team in the fourth quarter. You gotta stop turning the football over bro.”

Marcus Spears is a fan of Lamar Jackson. He did not say what he said in order to criticize Jackson. Instead, he shared his honest take on why Baltimore hasn’t found consistent success in 2022.

Lamar Jackson will look to begin limiting turnovers next week against the Cleveland Browns.