The Chicago Bears have a long way to go after finishing in last place in the NFC North with a 3-14 record last year. While most of the attention is on Justin Fields and the offense, the Bears defense also struggled badly and must pick it up this season. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams believes that second-year safety Kyler Gordon has some special characteristics that will help that unit improve in 2023.

Williams was talking about Gordon's speed, quickness and instincts when he met the press, and said that Murray compares to Spiderman. “He's got ‘Spidey' senses,” Williams said. “You're looking at him on the field and he suddenly is in position and makes a play, and you don't know how he did it. The guys have nicknamed him Spiderman.”

Gordon was drafted in the second round a year ago after his college career at Washington. He had his share of rookie issues last season, but he also made several big plays. Gordon had 3 interceptions that he returned 78 yards and he also defensed 6 passes. He also demonstrated that he was a solid tackler, registering 71 stops and forcing one fumble.

“Spiderman” is clearly a player that is on the rise, and he could be on track for a huge year if the can get an assist from the front seven. If the Bears can put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks than they did a year ago, that will help the defensive backs make more plays.

Kyler Gordon has the kind of quickness and instincts to make key plays if he can get just a bit of help from the Bears pass rush.