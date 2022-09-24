‘He’s playing with house money’: Anthony Rizzo speaks 100 percent truth on Aaron Judge amid home run chase

Anthony Rizzo smashed a clutch 2-run home run in the New York Yankees 7-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. However, fans came to see Aaron Judge homer, which Judge was unable to do. Rizzo commented on Judge’s 61 home run chase following the game, per Jon Morosi.

“The whole year,” Rizzo said. “Just seeing him do what he does, the work he puts in, how even keeled he is at all times.. it’s been a lot of fun. Literally he’s playing with house money right now. Couldn’t be happier for him and everything he’s done this year. His main goal is playing deep into October. I know the home run is looming right now, hope that happens sooner than later, his biggest goal is playing deep into October.”

Anthony Rizzo is saying Aaron Judge’s main focus is on winning ball games. But the home run certainly is on Judge’s mind, as Yankees stadium got completely silent before each pitch thrown to him on Saturday. The fans were filled with hope and anticipation, looking to witness history in-person.

Aaron Judge will likely smash his 61st home run soon. He had a few good pitches to hit on Saturday and just missed them. It would not be surprising to see Judge tie or even pass Roger Maris’ AL single-season home run record on Sunday against the Red Sox.

However, the contributions of Anthony Rizzo should not be overlooked. The first baseman stepped to the plate in a tie ballgame and promptly gave the Yankees the lead with his clutch homer. This is a deep New York ball club more than capable of making noise in October.