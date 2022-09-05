‘He’s the enemy’: Aaron Donald drops honest take Von Miller ahead of Rams-Bills

The last time Aaron Donald suited up in an NFL game, he was doing so in the Super Bowl alongside former LA Rams linebacker Von Miller. On Thursday, the two will be pitted against each other in the 2022 NFL season opener. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will usher in the new NFL season, and Donald got honest on his current relationship with Miller with the clash looming just days away. Via Gilbert Manzano of the OC Register, Donald admitted that he and Miller haven’t spoken recently.

“We miss him, but he’s on the opposite side now,” said Donald. “He’s the enemy.”

It sure sounds like Donald is treating Miller like he would any opposing player. The moment the ball is kicked off, their friendship will be put on the back burner and the two will be rivals for four quarters. While they won’t be on the field at the same time, the two defensive stars will each be looking to leave their mark on the game and give their team a better chance of winning and starting the year 1-0.

Miller signed a massive six-year deal with the Bills in the offseason. He’s due to make $120 million over the next six seasons, including over $51 million in guaranteed money. Donald himself enjoyed a fruitful payday during the summer. The 31-year-old re-upped with the Rams on a three-year $95 million deal, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

While Aaron Donald and Von Miller enjoyed a friendship during their brief tenure as teammates in Hollywood, which ultimately culminated in a Lombardi Trophy, that will all be put to the wayside on Thursday when the Rams take on the Bills in the season opener. It’ll be back to business when things get underway in Week 1, despite the fond memories the pair share from their successes in the 2021 season.