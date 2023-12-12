It is a non-conference matchup as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Hofstra-Duke prediction, pick, and how to watch.

It is a non-conference matchup as Hofstra visits Duke. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Hofstra-Duke prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Hofstra comes into the game at 6-3 on the year. They started slow, with just a 1-2 record, but rebounded to take five straight wins, all in situations where they were slight favorites. Last time out, they were slight favorites again facing Saint Louis. After Hofstra took an early lead, up 11 in the first half, Saint Louis would come back and make it a two-point game going into the half. Hofstra got their lead back up to seven, and would have a one-point lead with under two minutes left, but would ultimately fall 71-68.

Meanwhile, Duke comes into the game sitting at 6-3 on the year. Coming off back-to-back losses, including in their first ACC game to Georgia Tech, Duke would face Charlotte last time out. It was a dominating performance for Duke in that game. they never trailed in the game and would build an 18-point lead at halftime. Duke would go on to win 80-56.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Hostra-Duke Odds

Hofstra: +15.5 (-115)

Duke: -15.5 (-105)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Duke

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Hofstra Will Cover The Spread

Hofstra enters the game ranked 101st in KenPoms adjusted efficiency ratings this year. They sit 80th on offense while sitting 141st on defense this year. The Pride are scoring 77.9 points per game this year, which ranks them 82nd in the nation. They have shot well this year, sitting 22nd in shooting efficiency on the season. Specifically, Hofstra has been solid from the free throw line and three. Hofstra sits third in the nation in free throw percentage, while sitting tenth in the nation in made threes per game this year.

Much of this is led by Tyler Thomas. Thomas comes into another game with 23.6 points per game this year while hitting 41.5 percent of his three-point attempts. On the year, he has made 39 threes, the most on the team this year. Thomas also moved the ball well, with 3.1 assists per game, while grabbing 4.9 rebounds per game. Right behind him in points is Darlinstone Dubar. He comes into the game with 17.7 points per game on the year, while singing 6.4 rebounds per game. Dubar is also one of the more effective shooters, sitting at 53.6 percent from the field this year. Making the offense run is Jaquan Carlos. Carlos leads the team with 6.8 assists per game on the year, while also scoring 11.2 points on his own.

Still, there are some turnover issues for Hofstra. They sit 69th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year. They turn over the ball an average of 12 times per game, which is 135th in the nation this year. Further, they do not steal the ball well, sitting 272nd in the nation in that category. On defense, they are averaging allowing 71.5 points per game this year, which sits 148th in the nation. They have also averaged allowing 37.1 rebounds per game. That means they are averaging losing the rebounding battle by one rebound per game this year.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread

Duke enters the game sitting 17th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rating. Further, they sit 15th on offense and 31st on defense this year. This year, Duke is scoring 80.8 points per game, which ranks them 44th in the nation. They have truly been a second-half team this year. On the season, Duke is scoring 36.4 points in the first half, while scoring 44.3 points in the second. That second-half total ranks them 15th in the nation, while the first-half total ranks them 93rd in the nation. Duke also has shot fairly well. They are top 60 in the nation in shooting, field goals made per game, and overall shooting efficiency.

The offense has been led by Kyle Kilipowski. He enters the game scoring 17.3 points per game this year, while also being a force down low. Filipowski is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game, and also 1.8 blocks per game this year. He is not coming off his best outing overall though. While Filipowski did have 13 rebounds last time out, he has just five points on 2-10 shooting in the game.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Roach has been solid as well. He comes into the game averaging 14.3 points per game this year, with 2.8 assists. He has scored 18 or more points in each of his last four games as well. Leading the way in moving the ball effectively is Tyrese Proctor. He comes into the game with 4.5 assists on the year, while also scoring 10.3 points per game. Duke has done a solid job of moving the ball around while keeping it protected. They averaged 1.788 assists per turnover this year, which ranks them tenth in the nation. Overall, they rank sixth in the nation in turnovers per game as well.

The Duke defense has also been solid this year. They rank 50th in the nation this year in opponent points per game. Still, some areas have not been great. They are outside the Top 120 in steals and blocks per game, while sitting just outside the top 100 in rebounds per game this year.

Final Hofstra-Duke Prediction & Pick

In this match-up, Duke is the better team. Still, there is a lot to consider for Hofstra. Tyler Thomas is one of the most effecient shooters in the nation so far. While he has not played the perimeter defense at the same level as Duke, he has still shot very well this year and can score. Second, can the Hofstra interior players step up? Duke is dominant down low, and somewhere that they can take advantage of against a Hofstra team that is weaker down low. duke has been favorites of double digits six times this year, and is just 3-3 on the against the spread in those games. That includes an outright loss to Georgia Tech. This game will be closer than expected due to the Hofstra shooting.

Final Hofstra-Duke Prediction & Pick: Hofstra +15.5 (-115)