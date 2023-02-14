Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer play will be possible soon thanks to a group of modders working on HogWarp – the Hogwarts Multiplayer Mod.

The Mod behind the Magic

HogWarp is what the modding group The Together Team decided to call their multiplayer mod for Hogwarts Legacy. They released a video showing the mod at work. Early access is available only to their supporters over on their Patreon and the tier that gives early access to HogWarp will run you about 10 dollars a month.

The video may be laggy, but the Patreon post says that it is the first test build. It also said that a basic UI to connect to any server is in the works and will be made available to the lower tier Patreon supports.

The community’s initial reaction to this were along the lines of “wow, that was quick!” and rightfully so. The game hasn’t been out for a week yet, and making a multiplayer mod is most likely more challenging than it sounds.

Luckily for The Together Team, HogWarp isn’t their first rodeo in multiplayer mods. They were the minds behind the “Skyrim Together” mod (and its subsequent, more stable re-release) that allowed multiplayer play for Skyrim players.

They also have a mod for another AAA game under their belt: CyberEngineTweaks for Cyberpunk 2077. This one is different in that it’s not a multiplayer mod and is instead a modding platform which has become the backbone for many of the existing mods for the game.

Once HogWarp leaves its test phase, it can be expected to release for public use for free, much like Skyrim Together and CyberEngineTweaks. Needless to say, this will only be available for players on PC, so bad news for those on consoles.

