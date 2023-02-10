Know the power of Avada Kedavra and other Unforgivable Curses through this Hogwarts Legacy Dark Wizard build guide.

Hogwarts Legacy Dark Wizard Guide

This Dark Wizard build abuses the frankly overpowered Unforgivable Curses and the Dark Arts Talents that further push this build into broken territory.

Spells

What’s an Unforgivable Curse build guide without Unforgivable Curses? Unlock Crucio, Imperio, and Avada Kedavra through Sebastian’s side quest. You’re also going to want a crowd-control spell, which can be either Stupefy or Flipendo. Expelliarmus can also be chosen. The reason why these three are viable will be discussed later on the Talents portion.

Arresto Momentum is also a choice here, but it won’t synergize well until you unlock Tier 2 Talents.

Talents

Tier 1

Must take: Blood Curse – Dealing damage to a cursed target inflicts damage to all cursed targets. Basic Cast Mastery – Basic casts reduce spell cooldown. Swift – holding down Dodge allows you to vanish and reappear quickly.

Choose one (or none and wait for Tier 2) Stunning Curse – Stupefy has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. Knockback Curse – Flipendo has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. Disarming Curse – Expelliarmus has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.



Tier 2

Must take: Enduring Curse – A cursed effect remains on an enemy for a longer period of time. Imperio Mastery – An enemy under your control with Imperio curses other targets with each successful strike. Crucio Mastery – Striking an enemy cursed by Crucio releases a projectile that curses a nearby enemy.

If skipped second Curse Talent in Tier 1: Slowing Curse – Arresto Momentum has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.



Tier 3

Must take: Avada Kedavra Mastery – Killing an enemy with Avada Kedavra kills all cursed enemies. Curse Sapper – Defeating a cursed enemy restores some of your health.



Most Dark Arts Talents will be taken with this build.

However, the only must-take Tier 1 Dark Arts Talent is Blood Curse, which links all of the damage dealt to Cursed targets.

Then one of the other Tier 1 Dark Arts Talents for your chosen crowd-control spell. If you intend on using Stupefy, take Stunning Curse. Take Disarming Curse for Expelliarmus, or take Knockback Curse for Flipendo. If you choose Arresto Momentum to be your go-to CC spell, you’ll have to wait until Tier 2 to unlock Slowing Curse.

For other Tier 1 Talents, pick Basic Cast Mastery and Swift from the Core Talents, which will increase your damage and survivability respectively during combat. Swift also matches thematically to your build anyway, and is pretty cool to see.

Tier 2 Talents are easier. Take all of the Tier 2 Dark Arts Talents except Slowing Curse (unless you’re using Arresto Momentum in combat). You can spend the remaining points on some of the Stealth Talents or Room of Requirement Talents.

The Tier 3 Dark Arts Talents are must take. This is when your build truly shines: when you’re one-shotting swathes of enemies with Avada Kedavra and Blood Curse.

Traits

Concentration I/II/III – Increased / Greatly increased / Significantly increased damage of all Damage spells.

I/II/III – Increased / Greatly increased / Significantly increased damage of all Damage spells. Cruelty I/II/III – Increased / Greatly increased / Significantly increased damage with Crucio.

I/II/III – Increased / Greatly increased / Significantly increased damage with Crucio. Unforgivable I/II/III – Increased / Greatly increased / Significantly increased damage dealt to cursed targets.

These are the few Traits that would be the cherry on top for this build. Otherwise, you can take some of the more defensive choices if you think you need them.