The Traits mechanic in Hogwarts Legacy improves your gear with various boons and bonuses via the Loom in the Room of Requirement. Find out how to get all of Hogwarts Legacy’s Traits.
Hogwarts Legacy Traits
Traits can improve the defensive stats of your Gear. By equipping certain Traits, you will take less damage from different types of enemies. Some Traits can also enhance your witch or wizard offensively, by buffing the damage dealt by certain Spells.
The Enchanted Loom is needed to craft Traits. To get it, you must unlock Beasts Class by progressing the Main Quests. This will unlock a Main Quest named “The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom,” which will also teach you how to capture magical creatures and bring them back.
The higher rarity your Gear is, the higher the Trait Slot level it has. Superb has Level 1, Extraordinary has Level 2, and Legendary has Level 3.
Each Trait also has three levels. Higher levels will improve the effect of the trait.
How to get Traits in Hogwarts Legacy?
To use them, you need to obtain Trait Recipes all throughout the game. Some of them are earned from Combat Challenges, but there is an easier way: Bandit Camps.
The Bandit Camps have a Collection Chest inside them, which will always have a Trait Recipe. The Trait within is generated at random, so you can save-scum your way into getting the Trait you want. Save your game, open the chest, and rinse and repeat until you find the Trait you’re looking for. However, not all of the Traits can be obtained this way.
After getting the Trait Recipe, the crafting materials will differ depending on which Tier the Trait is.
For Tier I, you need 1 Puffskein Fur:
- Buy from Indira Wolff in Pitt-Upon-Ford for 150 Gold.
- Bring the Puffskein in the following locations back to the Vivarium:
- Forbidden Forest, southeast of Jackdaw’s Tomb
- Southwest of Hogsmeade
- Northern Feldcroft Region
- Central Poldsear Coast
- Southeast Clagmar Coast
For Tier II, you need 1 Diricawl Feather:
- Buy from Indira Wolff in Pitt-Upon-Ford for 250 Gold.
- Bring the Diricawl in the following locations back to the Vivarium:
- Southwest Poidsear Coast
- Southwest coast, Marunweem Lake
- Northeast of Clagmar Castle
For Tier III, you need 1 Kneazle Fur:
- Buy from Indira Wolff in Pitt-Upon-Ford for 400 Gold.
- Bring the Kneazle in the following locations back to the Vivarium:
- Southern Sout Sea Bog
- Cliffs, Southwest Marunweem Lake
- Southern Clagmar Coast
As of the time of writing, it’s unknown exactly which of the Traits can be rolled inside Bandit Camps.
All Traits
- Amphibial Protection I – Decreased damage taken from Dugbogs.
- Amphibial Protection II – Greatly decreased damage taken from Dugbogs.
- Amphibial Protection III – Significantly decreased damage taken from Dugbogs.
- Anti-Venom I – Decreased damage taken from Spiders.
- Anti-Venom II – Greatly decreased damage taken from Spiders.
- Anti-Venom III – Significantly decreased damage taken from Spiders.
- Goblin-Silver Resistance I – Decreased damage taken from Goblins.
- Goblin-Silver Resistance II – Greatly decreased damage taken from Goblins.
- Goblin-Silver Resistance III – Significantly decreased damage taken from Goblins.
- Lupus Protection I – Decreased damage taken from Werewolves.
- Lupus Protection II – Greatly decreased damage taken from Werewolves.
- Lupus Protection III – Significantly decreased damage taken from Werewolves.
- Necromantic Protection I – Decreased damage taken from Inferi.
- Necromantic Protection II – Greatly decreased damage taken from Inferi.
- Necromantic Protection III – Significantly decreased damage taken from Inferi.
- Cushioning I – Decreased damage taken from Trolls.
- Cushioning II – Greatly decreased damage taken from Trolls.
- Cushioning III – Significantly decreased damage taken from Trolls.
- Protego Shielding I – Decreased damage taken from Dark Wizards.
- Protego Shielding II – Greatly decreased damage taken from Dark Wizards.
- Protego Shielding III – Significantly decreased damage taken from Dark Wizards.
- Ambush I – Increased spell damage while concealed by Disillusionment.
- Ambush II – Greatly increased spell damage while concealed by Disillusionment.
- Ambush III – Significantly increased spell damage while concealed by Disillusionment.
- Concentration I – Increased damage of all Damage spells.
- Concentration II – Greatly increased damage of all Damage spells.
- Concentration III – Significantly increased damage of all Damage spells.
- Herbology I – Increased damage by all plants.
- Herbology II – Greatly increased damage by all plants.
- Herbology III – Significantly increased damage by all plants.
- Unforgivable I – Increased damage dealt to cursed targets.
- Unforgivable II – Greatly increased damage dealt to cursed targets.
- Unforgivable III – Significantly increased damage dealt to cursed targets.
- Ancient Magic I – Increased damage from ancient magic.
- Ancient Magic II – Greatly increased damage from ancient magic.
- Ancient Magic III – Significantly increased damage from ancient magic.
- Ancient Magic Focus I – Increased Ancient Magic Meter fill rate.
- Ancient Magic Focus II – Greatly increased Ancient Magic Meter fill rate.
- Ancient Magic Focus III – Significantly increased Ancient Magic Meter fill rate.
- Binding I – Increased damage with Petrificus Totalus.
- Binding II – Greatly increased damage with Petrificus Totalus.
- Binding III – Significantly increased damage with Petrificus Totalus.
- Cruelty I – Increased damage with Crucio.
- Cruelty II – Greatly increased damage with Crucio.
- Cruelty III – Significantly increased damage with Crucio.
- Deafening I – Increased damage with a Mandrake.
- Deafening II – Greatly increased damage with a Mandrake.
- Deafening III – Significantly increased damage with a Mandrake.
- Fangs I – Increased Chinese Chomping Cabbages damage.
- Fangs II – Greatly increased Chinese Chomping Cabbages damage.
- Fangs III – Significantly increased Chinese Chomping Cabbages damage.
- Manipulation I – Imperio target does increased damage.
- Manipulation II – Imperio target does greatly increased damage.
- Manipulation III – Imperio target does significantly increased damage.
- Venom I – Increased damage with Venomous Tentacula.
- Venom II – Greatly increased damage with Venomous Tentacula.
- Venom III – Significantly increased damage with Venomous Tentacula.
- Control I – Increased damage with Ancient Magic Throw.
- Control II – Greatly increased damage with Ancient Magic Throw.
- Control III – Significantly increased damage with Ancient Magic Throw.
- Destruction I – Increased damage with Confringo.
- Destruction II – Greatly increased damage with Confringo.
- Destruction III – Significantly increased damage with Confringo.
- Disarming I – Increased damage with Expelliarmus.
- Disarming II – Greatly increased damage with Expelliarmus.
- Disarming III – Significantly increased damage with Expelliarmus.
- Explosive I – Increased damage with Bombarda.
- Explosive II – Greatly increased damage with Bombarda.
- Explosive III – Significantly increased damage with Bombarda.
- Laceration I – Increased damage with Diffindo.
- Laceration II – Greatly increased damage with Diffindo.
- Laceration III – Significantly increased damage with Diffindo.
- Scorching I – Increased damage with Incendio.
- Scorching II – Greatly increased damage with Incendio.
- Scorching III -– Significantly increased damage with Incendio.