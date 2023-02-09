The Traits mechanic in Hogwarts Legacy improves your gear with various boons and bonuses via the Loom in the Room of Requirement. Find out how to get all of Hogwarts Legacy’s Traits.

Hogwarts Legacy Traits

Traits can improve the defensive stats of your Gear. By equipping certain Traits, you will take less damage from different types of enemies. Some Traits can also enhance your witch or wizard offensively, by buffing the damage dealt by certain Spells.

The Enchanted Loom is needed to craft Traits. To get it, you must unlock Beasts Class by progressing the Main Quests. This will unlock a Main Quest named “The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom,” which will also teach you how to capture magical creatures and bring them back.

The higher rarity your Gear is, the higher the Trait Slot level it has. Superb has Level 1, Extraordinary has Level 2, and Legendary has Level 3.

Each Trait also has three levels. Higher levels will improve the effect of the trait.

How to get Traits in Hogwarts Legacy?

To use them, you need to obtain Trait Recipes all throughout the game. Some of them are earned from Combat Challenges, but there is an easier way: Bandit Camps.

The Bandit Camps have a Collection Chest inside them, which will always have a Trait Recipe. The Trait within is generated at random, so you can save-scum your way into getting the Trait you want. Save your game, open the chest, and rinse and repeat until you find the Trait you’re looking for. However, not all of the Traits can be obtained this way.

After getting the Trait Recipe, the crafting materials will differ depending on which Tier the Trait is.

For Tier I, you need 1 Puffskein Fur:

Buy from Indira Wolff in Pitt-Upon-Ford for 150 Gold.

Bring the Puffskein in the following locations back to the Vivarium: Forbidden Forest, southeast of Jackdaw’s Tomb Southwest of Hogsmeade Northern Feldcroft Region Central Poldsear Coast Southeast Clagmar Coast



For Tier II, you need 1 Diricawl Feather:

Buy from Indira Wolff in Pitt-Upon-Ford for 250 Gold.

Bring the Diricawl in the following locations back to the Vivarium: Southwest Poidsear Coast Southwest coast, Marunweem Lake Northeast of Clagmar Castle



For Tier III, you need 1 Kneazle Fur:

Buy from Indira Wolff in Pitt-Upon-Ford for 400 Gold.

Bring the Kneazle in the following locations back to the Vivarium: Southern Sout Sea Bog Cliffs, Southwest Marunweem Lake Southern Clagmar Coast



As of the time of writing, it’s unknown exactly which of the Traits can be rolled inside Bandit Camps.

All Traits