Hogwarts Legacy brings the magic of the Wizarding World, and with it the Spells and Curses that can be casted. Here are all of the known spells in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Spells List

In Hogwarts Legacy, the Spells (and Curses) are equipped in the Spell Diamonds. Spells divided into different types, some of them having a color associated.

Other spells are shown to be used, such as the Transmogrify spell to change the look of your Gear (known widely as transmog), but do not follow the same mechanic as most of the Spells in Hogwarts Legacy.

Spells are used to do most things in the Wizarding World. Everything from organizing your room, and feeding your pets to world exploration, combat, and puzzle solving will require casting Spells. Most of these are unlocked via the Main Quests, but some require some more snooping around for puzzles and side quests to learn.

This article will be updated with relevant guides to unlock these Spells.

Essential Spells

The Essential Spells are unlocked by playing through the Main Quests. These are spells that can be casted at any time and do not need to be placed on the Spell Diamond.

Alohomora Grants access to a variety of locked rooms and containers throughout the world, but requires magical prowess to perform successfully. Cast when prompted near a valid lock.

Ancient Magic Ancient Magic attacks that deal massive damage and break Shield Charms. Cast with when you see the prompt over an enemy’s head.

Ancient Magic Throw Summons and then throws special environmental objects at the targeted enemy. Particularly useful for breaking through Shield Charms. Cast with when a prompt is hovering over an object.

Basic Cast Deals minor damage to enemies and objects.

Petrificus Totalus Powerful enough to bind most enemies permanently. but more dangerous foes will only take some damage and then quickly break free from the effect. Sneak up undetected to an enemy and press when prompted to cast.

Protego Protects against a variety of attacks, including spell casts, weapon strikes, and more. Waiting to cast Protego until the last moment before an impact results in a Perfect Protego that damages melee attackers and reflects projectiles back, breaking enemy shields.

Revelio Highlights a variety of useful and interactive targets in the world, including hidden objects, puzzle items, loot,

enemies, and more.

Stupefy Stuns enemies, making them easy targets for follow-up spells. It deals no direct damage but stunned enemies take extra damage, indicated by gold numbers. It also breaks enemy Shield Charms (except on Hard difficulty). When successfully deflecting an incoming attack with Protego, keep the button held to cast a Stupefy counterattack at whichever enemy you choose to target.



Utility Spells

Utility Spells are mostly used to aid exploration and solve puzzles.

Disillusionment Causes you to blend into your surroundings, making it more difficult for others to perceive you. Perfect for sneaking or approaching enemies undetected to be able to cast Petrificus Totalus.

Lumos Allows you to see in dark areas or solve puzzles that require extra light.

Reparo Allows you to quickly return certain damaged objects to their former states.

Wingardium Leviosa Levitates and controls a movable object. Control its position with your movement to fine-tune its distance and rotation. Wingardium Leviosa is automatically cast on objects summoned to you with Accio.



While labeled as a Utility Spell, there are also other conjurations and skills that aren’t really a spell but still need to be equipped and casted as if it was one:

Beast Petting Brush Conjure a brush for grooming Beasts

Beast Feed Conjure food for Beasts to raise their Food Meter. Works on the beasts in your Vivarium and the ones in the pens during Professor Howin’s Beast Class.

Nab-Sack Used to rescue and hold Beasts to bring back to your Vivarium.



Force Spells

Force Spells are associated with the color Purple, and can break shields with the same color. These are used to manipulate objects, the environment, and even enemies. Versatility is the key for Force spells, as they can be used for offense, defense, and exploration.

Accio Summons a variety of objects and enemies to close range. Certain magical and heavy objects require sustained effort to pull close. When a summoned object reaches you, you will automatically cast Wingardium Leviosa to continue levitating and controlling it without the need for additional button inputs.

Depulso Summons a variety of objects and enemies to close range. Certain magical and heavy objects require sustained effort to pull close. When a summoned object reaches you, you will automatically cast Wingardium Leviosa to continue levitating and controlling it without the need for additional button inputs.

Descendo Deals no direct damage, but objects and enemies that are slammed to the ground will suffer considerable impact damage. Airborne enemies will take even greater damage upon hitting the ground.

Flipendo Flips objects and enemies upwards and backwards. With its short cooldown, it is excellent for setting up and extending juggles. Its ability to flip objects instantly is useful for solving puzzles and exploiting certain enemies’ weaknesses.



Control Spells

Control Spells are Yellow, and can break Yellow shields. These are spells that can change an objects form and allows for crowd control against enemies.

Arresto Momentum Slows both objects and enemies, giving you extra time to plan your next move.

Glacius Freezes enemies, increasing the damage they take from follow-up attacks.

Levioso Levitates objects and enemies. Useful for solving puzzles and surprising enemies alike.

Transformation Transforms objects and enemies into alternate forms, whether puzzle solutions or harmless knickknacks.



Damage Spells

Damage Spells are associated with the color Red. Mostly, they are used to deal damage against enemies during combat or the environment. Various elemental and offensive spells fall under this category.

These Spells also have varying cooldowns.

Bombarda Deals heavy damage on impact, accompanied by an explosion that can destroy heavy obstacles and hit surrounding enemies.

Confringo A long-range bolt that deals damage on impact. Enemies hit with fire-based attacks will continue to take damage for a few seconds, during which time collisions will result in incendiary bursts.

Diffindo Slashes objects and enemies from afar dealing considerable damage.

Expelliarmus Disarms wands and weapons from most enemies who wield them. Also deals damage to all enemies, even if they do not carry a weapon.

Incendio It can be used to harm Enemies, to set objects on fire and get rid of them, or even to light a torch to create more light.



Unforgivable Curses

Unforgivable Curses are also in Hogwarts Legacy, but being the Wizarding World’s most dangerous spells, only a handful are available and under specific circumstances.

Avada Kedavra Kills enemies instantly.

Crucio Causes most enemies to writhen in pain as they take damage over time. Also curses the victim – and cursed enemies take extra damage. Can only be used in the Battle Arena.

Imperio Temporarily forces enemies to fight as if they were your companion. While under your control, they take reduced damage from other enemies to prolong their allegiance to you. Also curses the victim – and cursed enemies take extra damage. Can only be used in the Battle Arena.



Transfiguration Spells

Transfiguration Spells are not used in combat or exploration, but rather in the Room of Requirement for various purposes. These cannot be bound on the Spell Diamond.