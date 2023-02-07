Hogwarts Legacy has this mechanic called Talents, which permanently upgrades your character when you level up while playing through the story. Here are all the talents of Hogwarts Legacy explained to serve as a guide for your journey.

To become the ultimate wizard or witch, one must understand all their hidden potential in the most magical school in the world. Their potential will further unlock as they progress through their studies. In Hogwarts Legacy, the potential we mentioned is called Talents, where players will be able to finetune their abilities and have the best build according to their playstyle and their choice arsenal of spells. This mechanic will help players to upgrade their character build, whether they choose to use magic for versatility, stealth, or Dark Arts.

There are a lot of Talents to learn in Hogwarts Legacy and each of them focuses on improving one aspect of your character. There are a total of 5 categories of available talents to choose from to create your build while progressing your game. Before you head to the game and blindly clear it, you can already plan out what kind of wizard or witch you want to be by looking at all of the Talents. Here are all the Hogwarts Legacy Talents, with all their sub-talents to choose from to plan out your builds. Make sure to spend your Talent Points to upgrade your character every time before you go on your playthrough of your game.

All the Hogwarts Legacy Talents Categories

Hogwarts Legacy talents are permanent upgrades for you character which you unlock while playing and levelling up. Here are the 5 main categories to look at and what each of them does to your character’s stats.



Spell Talents: Improving your character’s spells and attack power

Core Talents: Improving your character’s overall stats like health and mobility.

Stealth Talents: Improving abilities that aid you in hiding and moving unnoticed

Dark Arts Talents: Improving use of the Dark Arts and curses

Room of Requirement Talents: Improving the Room of Requirement and using it



Do take note that each category splits their pool of Talents into three level requirements. These level requirements are hitting Level 5, Level 16, and Level 22 respectively.



Spell Talents

There are a total of ten Spell Talents to choose from. The Spells pool of Talents increases your skill and proficiency with some of the spells you’ll learn during your Hogwarts journey. Placing Talent point in Confringo Mastery will cause Confringo to produce bolts that seek enemies. Here is a list of all the Spell Talents and their level requirements.



Diffindo Mastery – Diffindo casts slice through enemies (Level 5)

Incendio Mastery – A ring of fire will be cast at the player’s feet when casting (Level 5)

Depulso Mastery – Depulso releases an additional blast around you (Level 5)

Confringo Mastery – Confringo impacts product bolts that seek enemies (Level 5)

Accio Mastery – Enemies near a target summoned by Accio will also be pulled (Level 5)

Levioso Mastery – Enemies near a target affected by Levioso will also be affected by (Level 5)

Bombarda Mastery – Bombarda causes a massive explosion on impact (Level 16)

Descendo Mastery – Create a shockwave when an enemy lands (Level 16)

Glacius Mastery – Hitting an enemy affected by Glacius will cause damaging shards to fly outward (Level 16)

Transformation Mastery – enemies struck with Transformation become an explosive object (Level 22)



Core Talents

There are a total of ten Core Talents to choose from. These are Talents that will help your spells and abilities during Hogwarts Legacy. Whether you want an extra set of spells to be able to switch between or increase the potency of the potions, these Talents can never go wrong picking up first. Here is a list of all the Core Talents and their level requirements.



Basic Cast Mastery – Basic casts reduce spell cooldown (Level 5)

Protego Absorption – Successful Protego blocks contribute to the Ancient Magic meter (Level 5)

Swift – holding down Dodge allows you to vanish and reappear quickly (Level 5)

Spell Knowledge 1 – Adds an additional spell set which you can switch to (Level 5)

Spell Knowledge 2 – Adds an additional spell set which you can switch to (Level 5)

Wiggenweld Potency 1 – Wiggenweld Potions heal to a greater effect (Level 5)

Ancient Magic Throw Expertise – You can catch and throw disarmed weapons (Level 5)

Basic Cast Airborne Absorption – Basic Casts on airborne enemies will contribute more to the Ancient Magic meter (Level 16)

Protego Expertise – blocking a spell with Perfect Protego will send two projectiles back (Level 16)

Evasion Absorption – successfully evading an unblockable attack contributes (Level 16)

Stupefy Mastery – Enemies struck with Stuepfy remain stunned for longer (Level 16)

Wiggenweld Mastery 2 – Wiggenweld heals to a greater affect (Level 16)

Revelio Mastery – Increases the range of Revelio (Level 16)

Spell Knowledge 3 – Adds an additional spell set which you can switch to (Level 16)

Protego Mastery – Perfect Protego releases a blast that breaks enemy shields (Level 22)

Stupefy Expertise – Stupefy deals damage on impact (Level 22)

Stealth Talents

There are a total of four Stealth Talents to choose from. Players who prefer to sneak up will want to pick up these Talents. By putting points into the Stealth category, which is the smallest of the five, you will decrease detection when using Disillusionment, or be able to take down enemies in a group while being invisible. Here is a list of all the Stealth Talents and their level requirements.



Human Demiguise – Allows you to sprint when using Disillusionment (Level 5)

Sense of Secrecy 1 – Enemies’ ability to detect you is reduced (Level 5)

Sense of Secrecy 2 – Enemies’ ability to detect you is reduced (Level 16)

Petrificus Totalus Mastery – Petrificus Totalus causes an area of effect that impact nearby enemies (Level 22)

Dark Arts Talents

There are a total of ten Dark Arts Talents to choose from. For those looking to dig into their dark side, the Dark Arts Talents will increase your skill with Unforgivable Curses. Talents like the Disarming Curse will curse enemies who you cast Expelliarmus at, or the Knockback Curse that causes enemies to be cursed with Flipendo. Here is a list of all the Dark Arts Talents and their level requirements.



Disarming Curse – Enemies hit with Expelliarmus are cursed (Level 5)

Knockback Curse – Enemies hit with Flipendo are cursed (Level 5)

Blood Curse – dealing damage to cursed targets deal damage to all cursed enemies (Level 5)

Stunning Curse – Stupefy causes enemies to be cursed (Level 5)

Crucio Mastery – Striking an enemy with Crucio (Level 16)

Imperio Mastery – An enemy cursed with Imperio causes other targets to be cursed with every strike (Level 16)

Slowing Curse – Arresto Momentum curses enemies on impact (Level 16)

Enduring Curse – Cursed effect remains on enemies for longer (Level 16)

Avada Kedavra Mastery – Killing an enemy with Avada Kedavra kills all cursed enemies (Level 22)

Curse Sapper – Defeating a cursed enemies restore some health (Level 22)

Room of Requirement Talents

There are a total of eight Room of Requirement Talents to choose from. If you love spending time in the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement, these are the Talents to go for. You can increase the potency of some of the potions you’ll make in the Room of Requirement and many more based on your crafts. Here is a list of all the Dark Arts Talents and their level requirements.



Invisibility Potion Potency – Effect of Invisibility Potion lasts longer (Level 5)

Fertiliser – For each Chinese Chomping Cabbage thrown, a second is generated and released at no cost (Level 5)

Edurus Potion Potency – Using an Edurus Potion will make you invulnerable and deflect enemies projectiles back at them (Level 5)

Maxima Potion Potency – Attacks will do additional damage and break enemy shields (Level 16)

Headache – the damage and duration of the Mandrake effect is increased (Level 16)

Focus Potion Potency – the duration of Focus Potion’s effect is increased when using any spell from a Spell Set is cast during use (Level 22)

Noxious – Venomous Tentacular deals additional damage and breaks shields (Level 22)

Thunderbrew Potency – the range and damage of the potion effect is increased greatly (Level 22)

These are All the Hogwarts Legacy Talents for you to plan out your character as early as now. Be sure to check the list out first before going to your magical journey in Hogwarts.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.