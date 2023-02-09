Dark Arts Talents is only one tree of the Talents mechanic in Hogwarts Legacy. With so many choices, which one should you level up first?

Best Hogwarts Legacy Dark Arts Talents

First, let’s take a look at all of the Dark Arts Talents by tier.

Tier 1 (unlocks at level 5)

Stunning Curse – Stupefy has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

Blood Curse – Dealing damage to a cursed target inflicts damage to all cursed targets.

Knockback Curse – Flipendo has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

Disarming Curse – Expelliarmus has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

Tier 2 (unlocks at level 16)

Slowing Curse – Arresto Momentum has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

Enduring Curse – A cursed effect remains on an enemy for a longer period of time.

Imperio Mastery – An enemy under your control with Imperio curses other targets with each successful strike.

Crucio Mastery – Striking an enemy cursed by Crucio releases a projectile that curses a nearby enemy.

Tier 3 (unlocks at level 22)

Avada Kedavra Mastery – Killing an enemy with Avada Kedavra kills all cursed enemies.

Curse Sapper – Defeating a cursed enemy restores some of your health.

Recommended Dark Arts Talents

The Dark Arts Talents play around the mechanic of Curses, upgrading the three available Unforgivable Curses as well as enhancing other spells to turn them into Curses.

It’s currently unknown if the increased damage from the Dark Arts Talents stack, but if they do, then taking all of them are worth it. This will also expand your combat spell pool if you’re planning on focusing on a Curse-focused run. If you’re not though, maybe the Best Spells Talents guide would be more in tune to your intended build.

It’s also worth noting that there is currently no way to respec Talents that has been found in the game.

Blood Curse is one that you can take later on in the game, as it has great synergy with Imperio Mastery and Crucio Mastery. You can top this off with either (or both) Avada Kedavra Mastery or Curse Sapper to make dealing with hordes of enemies easier.