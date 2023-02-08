The website usedfor tracking down content creators who play Hogwarts Legacy on Twitch has now been taken down.

The website, aptly called “Have they streamed THAT wizard game?”, has now been taken down. Players who try to access the site are instead met with the message “This service has been suspended by its owner.” The owner of the said website, Sam Gibbs, has not given an explanation as to why they have taken the website down. He did, however, lock the Twitter thread where he revealed the website for public use.

The website has garnered mixed reactions from the gaming community. Some use the website to unfollow and block the creators who have streamed the game. While that may be the original purpose of the website (we are not entirely sure), it has also been used for something worse. There have been various cases already of Twitch streamers receiving harassment for streaming the game. Yesterday, the Twitch channel GirlfriendReviews received harassment over their decision to stream Hogwarts Legacy. The couple, Matt and Shelby, were bombarded with attacks from their chat. This led to Shelby walking out of the room in tears.

Amano Pikamee, the Vtuber we mentioned in our previous article who planned on streaming the game, had to cancel it after the backlash she received. In her now-deleted tweet, she apologized that she had to cancel her comeback stream and that she will see everyone in the next one. The Hogwarts Legacy stream was supposed to be her first stream after a month-long break.

Should Sam Gibbs explain his reasoning behind taking down the website, we will be sure to update you immediately.

As I mentioned in my previous article, this is not meant to defend Hogwarts Legacy, or J.K. Rowling, or the whole Harry Potter Universe. This article is merely to inform you of the ongoing witch hunt for Hogwarts Legacy content creators. While it is within your right to unfollow or block these content creators, you should take care to not cross the line with them. Harassment is never okay, and should not be tolerated.

That’s all the information we have right now about the state of the website used for tracking down Hogwarts Legacy content creators. For more gaming news from us, check out our gaming news articles.