One of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time is Home Alone. Director Chris Columbus finally revealed how Kevin's (Macaulay Culkin) parents were able to afford their house from the Home Alone movies.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Columbus said he has given thought to what Kevin's parents do to afford their house. He revealed their high-profile careers that afford them such a luxurious house. He said that Kate McAllister (Catherine O'Hara) “was a very successful fashion designer.”

Her husband, Peter (John Heard), is a little trickier. “The father could have, based on John Hughes[‘s] own experience, worked in advertising, but I don't remember what the father did.”

A popular theory is that Peter was involved in organized crime, perhaps drawing Home Alone antagonists Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) to his house in the first place. However, Columbus debunked that theory. “Not organized crime — even though there was, at the time, a lot of organized crime in Chicago,” he said.

Home Alone, a Christmas movie classic

Home Alone is a classic Christmas movie starring Macaulay Culkin. He plays Kevin, a young boy who is left behind by his family during their Christmas vacation.

While it initially is a nice change of pace for the forgetting child, it turns into a nightmare. Two criminals, Harry and Marv, attempt to break in while he is alone. So, Kevin defends his house. He sets up traps throughout the house to thwart their attacks.

Home Alone was a big hit at the box office. It grossed over $289 million on an $18 million budget. Its success resulted in a sequel, Lost in New York, being green-lit.

Chris Columbus once again returned to direct the Home Alone sequel. John Hughes also returned to write the script for it. The principal cast also returns in the second installment of the franchise.

This time, Kevin is separated from his family while they are traveling to Florida. He ends up in New York City, once again encountering the Wet Bandits (Harry and Marv).

The sequel was an even bigger hit than its predecessor. Lost in New York made over $350 million worldwide at the box office. It would result in the franchise continuing.

However, Culkin and the rest of the principal cast did not return for the third movie. Raja Gosnell took over as the director of the third Home Alone movie, which was written by Hughes. It was not as big of a hit as its predecessors, making $79 million on a $32 million budget. The cast featured franchise newcomers, including a young Scarlett Johansson.

Since then, two made-for-television movies have been made. A sixth installment, Home Sweet Home Alone, was released on Disney+ in 2021. Jojoj Rabbit star Archie Yates starred in it.