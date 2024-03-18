Check out this Acheron materials and pre-farming guide to max her out as soon as she becomes available on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1.
Pre-farming for a Level 80 Acheron
First, here are all of the materials she needs to get to level 80.
Acheron Ascension Materials
- Dreamjolt Troupe drops:
- 15 Dream Collection Component
- 15 Dream Flow Valve
- 15 Dream Making Engine
- Stagnant Shadow (Stargazer Navalia) drops:
- 65 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff
- 887,800 Credits
- (anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP:
- 289 Traveler's Guide
- 3 Adventure Log
- 3 Travel Encounters
The only thing to farm here is the drops from the Dreamjolt Troupe, which you can get from the enemies mostly on “Dream's Edge” or by doing any resource node with Penacony enemies in it.
Everything in this list is completely pre-farmable as of Version 2.0.
Acheron Materials: Traces
Maxing all of Acheron's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) and all Traces will require the following materials.
- Dreamjolt Troupe drops:
- 41 Dream Collection Component
- 56 Dream Flow Valve
- 58 Dream Making Engine
- Calyx (Alchemy Commission) drops:
- 18 Fiery Spirit
- 69 Starfire Essence
- 139 Heaven Incinerator
- Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops:
- 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 8 Tracks of Destiny
- ~3,000,000 Credits
You're going on an interplanetary adventure for her traces. The Calyx is found in the Alchemy Commission in the Xianzhou Luofu. The Echo of War is in the Herta Space Station, and you need more Dreamjolt Troupe drops from Penacony.
Tracks of Destiny are incredibly rare and can be acquired from limited-time events or as rewards from the regularly resetting end-game content like Simulated Universe.
All of these are pre-farmable as of Version 2.0.
Pre-Farming for Acheron's Signature Light Cone
Acheron's signature Light Cone is called “Along the Passing Shore.”
To upgrade it to the max level, you will need the following materials:
- Dreamjolt Troupe drops:
- 20 Dream Collection Component
- 20 Dream Flow Valve
- 14 Dream Making Engine
- Calyx (Alchemy Commission) drops:
- 4 Fiery Spirit
- 12 Starfire Essence
- 15 Heaven Incinerator
- 385,000 Credits
These are also the same materials you would need for Acheron herself, so you can hit two birds with one stone. If you are sufficiently pre-farmed, I highly suggest farming Character or Light Cone EXP materials or Credits. It's not suggested to pre-farm Planar Ornaments as there will be a new set releasing with Acheron that has the potential to be her best-in-slot. Relics, however, could be pre-farmed.
