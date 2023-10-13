Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. In particular, players can take part in Hyperlink Matches, which are challenging fights. In this guide, we will be going over how to beat the four Purple Light Hyperlink Matches during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Purple Light Hyperlink Matches

This guide is for the four Purple Light matches players can take part in after finishing the Corridor of Fading Echoes. While it is possible to just finish all the Hyperlink Matches once the player has unlocked all available Aether Spirits, they can miss out on various rewards, such as Aether Spirit Upgrade Data, as well as Expansion Chips. As such, for the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player is taking on these fights at the earliest time possible, limiting the Aether Spirits they have at their disposal.

Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Purple Light Hyperlink Matches during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aetherium Wars Basics

Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.

Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.

Aether Spirit Roster

At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on levelling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible.

Purple Light Hyperlink Matches

Here are the enemies players will face during the Purple Light Level of Hyperlink Matches:

Wen Shiling Enemy lineup: Level 2 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant Level 2 Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid Level 2 Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid Level 2 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant Team set-up: Trotter Blaze Out of Space Imaginary Weaver Silvermane Cannoneer Gameplay As the player does not have Mechanical units available, it's better to just overpower the Humanoids as soon as possible. This is thanks to the fact that the player has a variety of strong Aberrant Aether Spirits. Start the fight by using the Silvermane Cannoneer's Skill on the Imaginary Weaver to deal some additional damage. Focus on attacking the Humanoid Silvermane Gunners, while remembering to use the Trotter's healing skill when possible. Once the Gunners are out, the fight should be significantly easier. Reward 20 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Julian Enemy lineup: Level 3 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant Level 3 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant Level 3 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant Level 3 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant Team set-up Trotter Imaginary Weaver Silvermane Cannoneer Silvermane Lieutenant Gameplay The player will likely not have any available Mechanical Aether Spirits, so quickly overpowering the enemy is key. While it may seem counter-intuitive to field Humanoid enemies against Aberrants, the Silvermane Lieutenant is actually key to winning this fight. Thanks to his constant shields and counter ability, the player can easily deal damage to the enemy, even when it's not their turn. Add on to this the Silvermane Cannoneer's follow-up attacks, and the fight should end relatively quickly. Just make sure to keep everyone alive using Trotter's Skill and empowered Normal ATKs. Reward 20 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Dunn Enemy lineup: Level 3 Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Level 3 Silvermane Soldier – Humanoid Level 3 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant Level 3 Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Team set-up Trotter Blaze Out of Space Imaginary Weaver Silvermane Cannoneer Gameplay As the enemy team has a lot of Humanoids, use your numerous Aberrant Aether Spirits to quickly take them down. The Cannoneer is there for the extra damage, so just fight Dunn as you did with Wen Shiling. Use the Cannoneer's skill on the Aberrant first for that quick burst of damage, then swap when needed. Keep everyone healed using the Trotter, and you should be good to go. Reward 20 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Oleg Enemy lineup: Level 3 Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical Level 3 Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant Level 3 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant Level 3 Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Team set-up Trotter Silvermane Lieutenant Silvermane Cannoneer Imaginary Weaver Gameplay This is a great time to bring out your Humanoid characters, as they can easily take out Oleg's two Mechanical Aether Spirits. The Blaze Out of Space can deal a whole lot of damage to this team, but it's nothing the Trotter cannot deal with. As long as you keep your team topped up with HP, as well as keep them shielded with the Silvermane Lieutenant, you should be able to easily Counter your way to victory. Make sure to use the Cannoneer's skill on the Lieutenant in this fight, as you will need the Lieutenant to use their Ultimate a lot (the Cannoneer charges up the Ultimate of their partnered Aether Spirit). Reward 30 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data Emergency Reboot Chip



That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Purple Light Hyperlink Matches in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail.