Black Swan is finally becoming playable a year after her reveal. Is she worth your Stellar Jades?

Black Swan is an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out the Black Swan Kit, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Black Swan

“If I can identify and encapsulate a fragment of memory before it's unveiled to the world, those solitary moments of delight are my most favored and unique memories.”

“A sweet-tempered and elegant scholar. Member #81 of the Genius Society. An expert in the biological sciences.

She earned Nous' attention with her talent and terrifying perseverance, and began her research on the origin of life in a secret corner of the universe.

For that, she was invited by Herta to collaborate with Screwllum and Stephen to develop the Simulated Universe.

Secretly, she greatly enjoys traditional theater and desserts, and she is also very interested in embroidery.”

Black Swan is a 5-star Wind character on the Path of Nihility. Her kit revolves around the unique Sacrament debuff that she applies and has good synergy with other DoT effects. Her Sacrament debuff has multiple stacks and can deal DoT and other additional effects to the enemy.

Black Swan's first official appearance was in Version 1.0, in the Myriad Celestia Trailer – Fables of the Stars Part 1 video. More recently, she also appeared in the Game Awards 2023 Candidacy Video as the storyteller recapping the journey of the Trailblazer. Now, a year since her first official appearance, Black Swan is finally becoming playable in Honkai Star Rail.

Who are the Black Swan voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Black Swan is voiced by Arryn Zech. Her most notable role is Blake Belladonna from the RWBY franchise, in most if not all of her appearances across multiple media and games.

Black Swan's Japanese voice actor is Shunsuke Takeuchi. Her previous roles include Shizuru (Princess Connect! Re:Dive), Bazett Fraga McRemitz (Fate/ series), and Amy (Soulcalibur series)

Black Swan Signature Light Cone – Past Self in Mirror (5-star Nihility)

Increases wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 40%. When wearer deals DMG to an enemy inflicted with Wind Shear, Burn, Shock, or Bleed, they will individually gain 1 stack of Prohecy. This effect can stack up to 4 times. In a single battle, each type of DoT can only generate 1 stack of Prophecy. Every stack of Prophecy increases wearer's ATK by 5% and the DoT dealt will ignore 7.2% of the target's DEF.

Black Swan Banner History

Black Swan will debut on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0.

Black Swan Ascension Materials

Raising Black Swan to Level 80 requires the following materials.

Fragmentum Monster drops: 15 Extinguished Core 15 Glimmering Core 15 Squirming Core

Stagnant Shadow (Alchemy Commission) drops: 65 Ascendant Debris

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Black Swan Skill and Trace Materials

Maxing all of Black Swan's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) and all Traces will require the following materials.

Fragmentum Monster drops: 33 Extinguished Core 46 Glimmering Core 28 Squirming Core

Calyx (Alchemy Commission) drops: 12 Fiery Spirit 53 Starfire Essence 101 Heaven Incinerator

Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops: 9 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Black Swan Kit

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic ATK – Percipience, Silent Dawn (Single Target)

Deals Wind DMG equal to 30% of Black Swan's ATK and has a 50% base chance to inflict a stack of Sacrament on the target. If the target is in Wind Shear, Bleeding, Burning, or Shocked state, each debuff has a 50% base chance to inflict an additional stack of Sacrament.

Deals minor Wind DMG to an enemy and has a chance to inflict Sacrament on the target. If the target is in Wind Shear, Bleeding, Burning, or Shocked state, each debuff has a chance to inflict an additional stack of Sacrament.

Skill – Decadence, False Twilight (Blast)

Deals Wind DMG equal to 45% of Black Swan's ATK to a single enemy and any adjacent targets, with a 100% base chance to inflict 1 stack of Sacrament to the attacked enemies and a 100% base chance to lower the attacked enemies' DEF by 14.8%, lasting for 3 turns.

Deals minor Wind DMG to an enemy and enemies adjacent to it. In addition, this attack has a high chance to inflict Sacrament on the target and has a high chance to reduce the target's DEF.

Ultimate – Bliss of Otherworld's Embrace (AoE)

Deals Wind DMG equal to 72% of Black Swan's ATK to all enemies and inflicts Epiphany on them for 2 turn(s).

Deals Wind DMG equal to 72% of Black Swan's ATK to all enemies and inflicts Epiphany on them for 2 turn(s).

Enemies affected by Epiphany take 15% more damage in their turn, and their Sacrament effect is regarded as Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, and Shock effects. In addition, when their Sacrament effect is triggered at the beginning of the next turn, the Sacrament stacks are not reset. The stack reservation effect can be triggered up to 1 time(s) during the Epiphany duration, and its charges are replenished when Epiphany is applied again.

Enemies affected by Epiphany take 15% more damage in their turn, and their Sacrament effect is regarded as Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, and Shock effects. In addition, when their Sacrament effect is triggered at the beginning of the next turn, the Sacrament stacks are not reset. The stack reservation effect can be triggered up to 1 time(s) during the Epiphany duration, and its charges are replenished when Epiphany is applied again. Deals Wind DMG to all enemies and inflicts Revelation on them. Affected enemies take more damage in their turn, and their Sacrament effect is regarded as Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, and Shock effects. In addition, when their Sacrament effect is triggered at the beginning of the next turn, the Sacrament stacks are not reset.

Talent – Loom of Fate's Caprice (Impair)

Every time an enemy target receives DoT at the start of each turn, there is a 50% base chance to for it to be inflicted with Sacrament.

While afflicted with Sacrament, enemy targets receive Wind DoT equal to 96% of Black Swan's ATK. Each stack of Sacrament increases this DMG multiplier by 4.8%. Then Sacrament resets to 1 stack. Sacrament can stack up to 99 times.

While afflicted with Sacrament, enemy targets receive Wind DoT equal to 96% of Black Swan's ATK. Each stack of Sacrament increases this DMG multiplier by 4.8%. Then Sacrament resets to 1 stack. Sacrament can stack up to 99 times. Only when Sacrament deals DMG at the start of an enemy target's turn, Black Swan triggers additional effects based on the number of Sacrament stacks inflicted on the target:

When having 3 or more Sacrament stacks, deals Wind DoT equal to 72% of Black Swan's ATK to adjacent targets, with a 50% base chance of inflicting 1 stack of Sacrament on adjacent targets.

When having 7 or more Sacrament stacks, enables the current DoT dealt this time to ignore 20% of the target's DEF and adjacent targets' DEF.

When an enemy target receives DoT at the start of each turn, there is a chance for it to be inflicted with Sacrament. They receive Wind DoT at the start of the turn, and Black Swan triggers additional effects based on the number of Sacrament stacks.

Technique – Wipe the Strings, and Sweep the Sleeves (Enhance)

After using the Technique, at the beginning of the next battle, there is a 150% base chance to inflict a stack of Sacrament on each enemy. If Sacrament is successfully inflicted on any enemy, this effect will be repeated on the affected enemies until it fails to inflict Sacrament on any of them. The re-trigger rate for Sacrament is equal to 50% of the previous trigger rate.

After using the Technique, at the beginning of the next battle, there is a high chance to inflict Sacrament on all enemies. This effect will be repeated until it fails to inflict Sacrament on any of the enemies.

Honkai Star Rail – Black Swan Traces

Viscera's Disquiet (requires Ascension 2) – After using the Skill to hit a single target enemy that has Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock, there is a 65% base chance of additionally inflicting 1 stack of Sacrament for each of the above debuffs on the enemy.

Wind DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3) Effect Hit Rate +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Goblet's Dredges (requires Ascension 4) – Every time an enemy target receives DoT during the single attack of allies, there is a 65% base chance for it to be inflicted with 1 stack of Sacrament, stacking up to 3 time(s) during 1 single attack.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) Wind DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5) ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Candleflame's Portent (requires Ascension 6) – Increases DMG dealt by this unit by an amount equal to 60% of their Effect Hit Rate, up to a maximum DMG increase of 72%.

Effect Hit Rate +6% (requires Ascension 6)

Wind DMG +6.4% (requires Lv. 75)

ATK +4%

ATK +8% (requires Lv. 80)

Black Swan Eidolons

Seven Pillars of Wisdom

While Black Swan is active in battle, enemies in the Wind Shear, Bleeding, Burning, and Shocked states respectively have their Wind, Physical, Fire, and Lightning RES reduced by 25%.

Weep Not For Me, My Lamb

When an enemy under the Sacrament effect is downed, there is a 100% base chance of inflicting 5 stack(s) of Sacrament on adjacent targets.

As Above, So Below

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

In Tears We Gift

While in the Epiphany state, enemy targets' Effect RES reduces by 10%, and Black Swan regenerates 8 Energy at the start of the target's turn or when the afflicted enemy is defeated. The Energy Regeneration effect can only trigger up to 1 time while Epiphany lasts. The trigger count will refresh after the enemy is inflicted with Epiphany again.

Linnutee Flyway

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Pantheon Merciful, Masses Pitiful

When Black Swan's teammates attack enemy targets, Black Swan has a 65% base chance of inflicting Sacrament on every enemy target hit.

Each time Black Swan inflicts Sacrament on an enemy target, there is a 50% fixed chance to additionally increase the Sacrament stack afflicted this time by 1.

Black Swan is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0. Honkai: Star Rail is available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store. Data taken from Honey Impact.