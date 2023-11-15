Check out this Honkai Star Rail guide for Fyxestroll Garden, including how to unlock the area and all of the Chests you can find here.

Fyxestroll Garden was added to Honkai Star Rail in Version 1.5 and is home to the new Cavern of Corrosion to earn the new Relics as well as a Stagnant Shadow for the new Character Ascension Material. Check out how to unlock Fyxestroll Garden and the locations of all chests and the Warp Trotter in this area.

Note that this guide may contain slight spoilers.

How to unlock Fyxestroll Garden

Start “Sojourners' Ghastly Reverie”: Respond to Guinaifen's text message to begin the Trailblaze Continuance Mission “Sojourners' Ghastly Reverie”. This is your first step to accessing Fyxestroll Garden. Soon after starting the quest, you'll be prompted to head to the Exalting Sanctum area. Here, you'll find the exit that leads to Fyxestroll Garden.

Initial Entry Restrictions: On your first entry into Fyxestroll Garden, be aware that you won’t have full freedom to explore. Continue with the mission to progress.

Combat Preparedness: Ensure your team is ready for battle. You'll need to engage in at least one fight, so bring a capable team.

Navigate the Illusory Maze: During “Soujourners' Ghastly Reverie”, you'll find yourself inside the Illusory Maze. After wandering around a bit and following the hints, you'll be faced with a couple of puzzles involving doors.

For both of these puzzles, knocking on the doors will reset the state of the puzzle.

The first puzzle will require you to break all Red Vases and not break any Blue Vases.

For the second puzzle, you need to break all Blue Vases and keep the Red Vases untouched. Additionally, choose the Basic Treasure in the room with a lot of chests in it.

Dialogue Choice for Early Exploration: After exiting the Illusory Maze, when you talk to Xueyi, select “Wait, let me think about it.” This allows you to explore Fyxestroll Garden early.

Fyxestroll Garden – Warp Trotter and All Chests Locations

There are a total of 14 marked chests and 1 Warp Trotter in Fyxestroll Garden.

The clump of Basic Treasure in the middle quadrangle may be linked to a puzzle.

This area was added to Honkai Star Rail in version 1.5. Honkai Star Rail is available on PlayStation 5, PC, Android, and iOS.