Hanya is the newly revealed Honkai Star Rail character! Check out the leaks for Hanya's kit here.

Honkai Star Rail – Hanya Leaks

Hanya is confirmed to be a 4-star Physical character on the Path of Harmony, as per the official reveal. She will be playable in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5 along with Argenti and Huohuo.

Note that the kit below was leaked months ago, meaning it may not resemble Hanya's kit exactly upon her release.

Skill

Deal Physical DMG equal to ?% of Hanya's ATK to a single target, after which [Burden] will be applied. [Burdern] will automatically release 3 times after triggering the Talent's skill point recovery, which lasts for ? turns.

Ultimate

Increases an ally's SPD. The SPD increase is equal to ?% of Hanya's SPD. Additionally, increase this ally's attack by ?% of Hanya's ATK. These effects lasts for ? rounds. At the same time, recover 1 skill point.

Talent

When an ally attacks a target afflicted with [Burden], their DMG will increase by ?%, When an ally attacks a target afflicted with [Burden], there is a ?% base chance of recovering a skill point.

Technique

Immediately attacks an enemy, after entering the battle, inflict [Burden] onto a random target.

Hanya Traces

Recorder

When any ally attacks an enemy target afflicted with [Burden], if the skill points are equal or less than ?, Hanya's Talent skill point recovery base chance will increase by ?%.

Underworld

When an ally deals damage to an enemy target afflicted with [Burden], their DMG will be increased by ?%.

Resurrection

Whenever the skill point recovery from [Burden] is triggered, Hanya will restore ? Energy.

Hanya Eidolons

After defeating an enemy, if the enemy was afflicted with Burden, recover 1 skill point. After a Normal ATK, Hanya's next move will be advanced forward by ?%. Skill Lv. +2, maximum raised to Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, maximum raised to Lv. 10. When an ally is buffed by Hanya's Ultimate, Hanya's Talent of skill point recovery's base chance will increase to 100%. Ultimate Lv. +2, maximum raised to Lv. 15, Talent Lv. +2, maximum raised to Lv. 15. When an ally is buffed by Hanya's Ultimate, when they attack a target afflicted with [Burden], their DMG will increase by ?%.

