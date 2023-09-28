HoYoverse revealed another playable character for Honkai Star Rail, Argenti! Check out the official Argenti reveal, his details, and everything we know about him.

Argenti Reveal

“May this rose convey my heartfelt salutations.”

“A classic knight of the Knights of Beauty.

Forthright and candid, this noble and admirable man wanders the cosmos alone, resolutely following the Path of Beauty.

Upholding the good name of Beauty is Argenti's duty. To fulfill this responsibility, one must be pious when one initiates battle, and one must make their opponent yield willingly when one strikes with one's spear.”

Argenti is a 5-star Physical character on the Path of Erudition. Generally, the members of this path are mage-types and specialize in AoE attacks. He exudes the aura of a traditional knight who fights with a shield and sword, so he does not exactly fit as a mage. Despite this, his leaked kit does exhibit Area of Effect attacks, justifying his Erudition Path.

The kit leaked months ago, and there's no way to know whether it was retained or not until more information arises. Nonetheless, it could have served as a base for what Argenti is now. His kit featured a unique mechanic where he can consume 200% of his Energy to increase the damage his Ultimate deals. Argenti also has “Self-Cultivation” stacks that he gains from hitting enemies, and each stack buffs his CRIT Rate. One of his Traces also has an effect where he deals more damage once an enemy loses a certain percentage of their HP. On top of his stacking mechanic, he also restores bonus Energy every time he damages an enemy with a Normal Attack, Skill, or Ultimate. This synergizes with his unique mechanic to charge his Ultimate bar up to 200%.

Who are the Argenti voice actors?

Adam Michael Gold voices Argenti in the English voiceover. Coincidentally, Gold also voices Tail, Huohuo's companion, who will release in the same version as Argenti

On the Japanese voiceover, Tachibana Shinnosuke plays Argenti. His previous roles include Shalem from Arknights, Alphinaud from Final Fantasy XIV, and Seido Takizawa from the Tokyo Ghoul series.

Argenti will be playable in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5.