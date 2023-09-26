HoYoverse revealed a new playable character for Honkai Star Rail: Huohuo! Check out the official Huohuo reveal, her details, and everything we know about her.

Huohuo Reveal

“I can use this banner to dispel demons… but it also comes in handy when signaling my surrender…”

“A pitiable and helpless Foxian girl who is also a Ten-Lords Commission Judge-in-training, who fears ghosts but must catch them.

Due to having a heliobus named Tail sealed in her tail by the judges of the Ten-Lords Commission, she became a “cursed one” who attracts inhuman beings.

She fears demons and heliobi, but contrarily is tasked with their capture and entrusted with the heavy task of eradicating vile spirits.

Though she believes herself lacking in ability, she is unable to muster the courage to resign and continues onward despite walking in a valley of her own fear.”

Huohuo is a 5-star Wind character on the Path of Abundance. While no official post has been made about her abilities yet, there were leaks that came out discussing what could have been an early version of her kit. The leak is quite dated, but it may at least give us an idea of what she can do. She's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5.

The leaked kit for Huohuo painted her as an AoE healer as well as an ATK buffer. She can restore her party members' Energy too upon casting her Ultimate. She also had a Trace where she would gain more Energy Regeneration if there was a party member on the Path of Erudition.

Who are the Huohuo voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Courtney Lin plays Huohuo. Her notable roles include Neon Violet (Neon White), Trish (Triangle Strategy), and Tine (Fire Emblem Heroes), on top of some NPCs from Genshin Impact.

Adam Michael Gold does the English voiceover for Huohuo's companion Tail.

For the Japanese voiceover, Maria Naganawa plays Huohuo. She's known for her roles as Kanna Kamui (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid), Platelet (Cells at Work!), and Komekko (KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!).

Takeshi Hirabayashi joins her as Tail.

Huohuo will be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5.