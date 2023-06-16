Topaz is an upcoming playable character to Honkai Star Rail. Check out the Topaz leaks here, including her Skills, Traces, and more.

Honkai Star Rail – Topaz Leaks

Note that the information below does not come from an official source and may not represent Topaz exactly upon her release. The descriptions were also translated into English, which may cause the proper names of effects and abilities to differ from the eventual official version. Details below are subject to changes.

Topaz

Topaz is actually already in the game as a Light Cone. She stars in the “Trend of the Universal Market” and is seemingly slated to be playable in the future.

As a unit, Topaz is a 5-star Fire character on the Path of Hunt. Her skill names are all references to the market, giving off the idea that she may be affiliated with the IPC.

Normal Attack – Deficit…

Deaks Fire DMG equal to ?% of Topaz's ATK to single enemy target.

Skill – Difficulty Paying?

Casts single enemy target under Attack Mark. Follow-up attacks against enemy targets under Attack Mark deals ?% more damage. Only one enemy target can be under Attack Mark at one time. When the current enemy target with the Attack Mark dies, Topaz then casts Attack Mark to a random enemy target on the field.

Zhang Zhang deals Fire DMG equal to ?% of Topaz's ATK to the enemy target. This counts as a follow-up attack.

Ultimate – Turn a Profit!

Zhang Zhang enters the Astonishing Increase state, increasing its SPD, CRIT Rate, and Damage Multiplier. Zhang Zhang then attacks twice before exiting the Astonishing Increase state.

Talent – Pig Market?!

On battle start, summon Zhang Zhang. Zhang Zhang starts with a SPD of ?. When it attacks or does a follow-up attack, deal Fire DMG equal to ?% of Topaz's ATK to the enemy target with Attack Mark. If there are no enemy targets with Attack Mark on the field, Topaz then casts Attack Mark to a random enemy target.

When Topaz becomes unable to battle, Zhang Zhang retreats.

Technique – Explicit Subsidy

When Topaz enters battle, she signals Zhang Zhang to follow suit. Zhang Zhang will automatically find Basic Treasures and Warp Trotters within a certain range. When the Technique is used, Topaz recovers energy after Zhang Zhang's first attack.

Traces

Bank Overdraft

Topaz and Zhang Zhang deals ?% more damage to enemy targets with Fire Weakness.

Financial Turmoil

When enemy targets under [Attack Mark] receives follow—up attack, Zhang Zhang's turn is brought forward by ?%. This effect triggers at most once every time an attack is made.

Technical Adjustment

When Zhang Zhang attacks while under [Astonishing Increase] state, Topaz recovers an extra ? points of energy.

Honkai Star Rail Leaks – Topaz Eidolons

Incentive Mechanism

After using Ultimate, Zhang Zhang gains 1 extra attack in the [Astonishing Increase] state.

Steady Growth

When the enemy target under [Attack Mark] receives a follow-up attack, strengthen the effects of [Attack Mark]. Follow-up attacks against enemies under Strengthened [Attack Mark] has ?% increased Crit DMG, this effect can stack max ? times.

Catch Big, Release Small

Skill Lv. +2, up to maximum Lv. 15

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum Lv. 10.

Agile Processing

When Zhang Zhang's own turn begins, Topaz's actions are brought forward by ?% .

Need for Inflation

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to maximum Lv. 15

Talent Lv. +2, up to maximum Lv. 15.

Friendly Takeover

When Zhang Zhang is under the [Astonishing Increase] state, its Fire RES PEN increases by ?%. Under this state, when Topaz uses her skill and Zhang Zhang attacks, there is a ?% base chance to refund the skill point.

Unofficial sources suggest that Topaz will be featured on Honkai Star Rail version 1.4. Check out our Upcoming Banners and Characters for more information.

You can also see who's up next by looking at the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Banner leaks.