The official Topaz & Numby reveal was posted by HoYoverse on the official Honkai Star Rail social media, revealing her as a playable character. Her only known appearance is on the “Trend of the Universal Market” Light Cone.

Honkai Star Rail – Topaz & Numby Reveal

Their character card was posted on Honkai: Star Rail social media accounts as part of HoYoverse's regular drip marketing of upcoming playable characters.

“Money is a means, not an end. Work should make you happy… That's the most fundamental principle.”

“Topaz, Senior Manager of the Strategic Investment Department in the Interastral Peace Corporation, and leader of the Special Debts Picket Team.

Already a member of the “Ten Stonehearts” at a young age, Topaz's core stone is the “topaz of debt retrieval.”

Her partner, the Warp Trotter “Numby,” is also capable of acutely perceiving where “riches” are located. It can even perform jobs involving security, debt collection, and actuarial sciences.

Presently they are traversing the cosmos together, chasing down various debts and liabilities that negatively influence the IPC's commercial ventures.”

Topaz (and her companion Numby) is a 5-star Fire character on the Path of The Hunt. She's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4, along with the recently revealed Jingliu.

She's voiced by Sam Slade on the English voiceover. Slade also voiced Rosetta from Punishing: Gray Raven, Abigail Bloodrose from Epic Seven, and Huwa and Jiangli from Genshin Impact.

For the Japanese voiceover, she's voiced by Yoshino Nanjo, known for her role as Eli Ayase from Love Live! School Idol Project.

Topaz allows her to summon Numby in battle. She can mark an enemy, causing follow-up attacks to deal more damage to it. Numby will then proceed to deal damage to the marked enemy, which also counts as a follow-up attack. This might sound convoluted, but luckily we already know a substantial amount due to leaks from a few months ago that detail her entire kit. You can read about the kit here.

Topaz and Numby are expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4, along with Jingliu and Xueyi. This is scheduled on October 4, 2023.