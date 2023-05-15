Jingliu was recently featured in a Honkai Star Rail animated short. Now, leaks reveal her Skills, Eidolons, and more.

Jingliu Voice Actress – Who Voices Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail?

The VTuber and Voice Actor AmaLee officially announced her role as the English voice actress for Jingliu shortly after the animated short A Flash featuring her and Jing Yuan was released. Apart from being a content creator, she has also lent her voice to various characters, like Rupee from Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling, Dolcinaea from Octopath Traveler II, and Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

For the Japanese voiceover, singer and voice actress Kuwashima Houko takes on the role of Jingliu. She’s had a long list of characters in video games and animes that she voiced, most notably Kasumi from the Dead or Alive game series, Eunectes from Arknights, and various characters in Detective Conan.

Honkai Star Rail – Leaked Jingliu Skills

Note that the information below does not come from an official source, and may not represent Jingliu upon her release. Also, the text below was translated and the descriptions in-game may not exactly match the ones here, especially for the proper names.

Jingliu is a 5-star Ice Destruction character, as she demonstrated in the animated short.

Skill 1 – Transcendent Flash: Feathered Frost

Deals Ice DMG to one enemy and gains 2 stacks of New Moon.

Skill 2 – Transcendent Flash: Moonlit River

Deals Ice DMG to one enemy and surrounding enemies. Consumes 2 stacks of Moonlight.

Ultimate – Precipitous Blossoms, Fleeting as Stellar Dreams

Deals Ice DMG to one enemy and the surrounding enemies. If Jingliu is in a Transcendence state, gain 2 stacks of Moonlight after the attack. If not, gain 2 stacks of New Moon instead.

Talent – Crescent Transmigressions

When Jingliu has 4 stacks of New Moon, Jingliu enters the Transcendence state and sacrifices her own and her teammates’ HP to increase her ATK.

While In the Transcendence state, New Moon turns into Moonlight and Jingliu gains a new skill, Moonlit River. When Moonlight stacks reach 0, Jingliu exits the Transcendence state.

Technique

At the beginning of a battle, Jingliu gains 2 stacks of New Moon.

Honkai Star Rail Leaks – Jingliu Eidolons

The Moon Violates the Heavenly Gates

If only one enemy target is attacked when Jingliu casts her ultimate or the enhanced skill, the damage originally caused to the adjacent target will also be dealt to the target enemy, causing Ice DMG equal to ?% of the DMG an adjacent target would take.

Illuminated Seven Stars

While in the Transcendence state, the ATK obtained by consuming Jingliu’s and her teammates’ HP is increased by ?%, and the maximum ATK obtained is increased by ?%

Half Hope

Ultimate level +2, up to a maximum of 15.

Talent level +2, up to a maximum of 15.

Holding a Basilisk Candle

The DMG dealt by Jingliu in the Transcendence state is increased by an amount equal to ?% of the maximum Moonlight stacks.

Obscured Into Three

Skill level +2, up to a maximum of 15.

Normal Attack level +2, up to a maximum of 10.

Erosion in Lou

When Jingliu enters the state of Transcendence, the number of stacks converted into Moonlight and the maximum stacks of Moonlight will be increased by ?.

The Jingliu leaks, unfortunately, did not include an expected timeframe for her release as a playable character. For now, you can check out the upcoming Characters and Banners that we do have a release window for.