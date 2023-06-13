Luka is an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Luka's Skills, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Honkai Star Rail – Luka

“The boxing champion in Belobog's Underworld, and one of Wildfire's most capable fighters.

The consecutive champion of the Fight Club inspires the dreams of children in the Underworld with his enthusiasm.”

Luka was one of the characters that have been long rumored to be playable, and we finally have information on his kit!

He is a 4-star Physical character following the Path of Nihility. Despite his Nihility alignment, he has a lot of DMG output on top of the Bleed that comes from his abilities.

His voice actors are currently unknown.

The information below came from unofficial sources and is subject to changes. This might not represent Luka exactly once he becomes playable.

Luka Ascension Materials

To fully level up Luka to Level 80, you will need the following:

Automaton drops: 4 Ancient Part 13 Ancient Spindle 12 Ancient Engine

50 Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf

826,200 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Luka Skill Materials

Maxing all of his Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials. Note that the Echo of War drops are currently unavailable as of Honkai Star Rail 1.1.

Automaton drops: 22 Ancient Part 25 Ancient Spindle 30 Ancient Engine

Calyx (Great Mine) drops: 8 Obsidian of Dread 42 Obsidian of Desolation 77 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War (???) drops: 9 ???

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Luka Trace Materials

Activating all of his Traces will require the following materials. Note that the Echo of War drops are currently unavailable as of Honkai Star Rail 1.1.

Automaton drops: 6 Ancient Part 7 Ancient Spindle 12 Ancient Engine

Calyx (Great Mine) drops: 4 Obsidian of Dread 12 Obsidian of Desolation 18 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War drops: 3 Destroyer's Final Road

2 Tracks of Destiny

642,000 Credits

Luka Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Direct Punch (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: 30

Deals Physical DMG equal to 50% of Luka's ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Lacerating Fist (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 30

Weakness Break: 60

Deals Physical DMG equal to 60% of Luka's ATK to a target enemy. In addition, there is a 100% base chance to cause the target to Bleed for 3 turn(s).

While Bleeding, at the start of each turn, the enemy will take 16% of their HP as Physical DoT, not more than 115% of Luka's ATK.

Ultimate – Coup de Grâce (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: 90

Receives 2 stack(s) of Fighting Will and have a 100% base chance to increase the target enemy's DMG received by 9% for 3 turn(s). Soon after, deals Physcial DMG equal to 198% of Luka's ATK to the target.

Talent – Flying Sparks (Enhance)

After Luka uses his Basic ATK or Skill, he receives 1 stack(s) of Fighting Will, up to 4 stacks. When he has 2 or more stacks of Fighting Will, his Basic ATK becomes Enhanced Basic ATK. When his Enhanced Basic ATK's Sky-Shatter Fist hits a Bleeding enemy target, the target will be immediately dealt Bleed damage for 1 time equal to 68% of the original DMG. At the start of battle, Luka will possess 1 stack of Fighting Will.

Technique – Anticipator

Immediately attack the enemy . After entering combat, deals Physical DMG equal to 50% of Luka's ATK to a random single enemy with a 100% base chance to inflict Bleed to the target. At the start of each turn, Bleeding targets take Physical DoT equal to of their HP for turn(s). This damage will not exceed of Luka's ATK. Luka then gains 1 additional stack of Fighting Will.

Luka Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Kinetic Overload Kinetic Overload (requires Ascension 2) – When using Skill, immediately dispels 1 buff from the enemy target.

Effect Hit Rate +4% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3) DEF +5% (requires Ascension 3)

Cycle Braking (requires Ascension 4) – For every stack of Fighting Will obtained, additionally regenerates 3 Energy.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4)

Effect Hit Rate +6% (requires Ascension 5) ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Crush Fighting Will (requires Ascension 6) – When using Enhanced Basic ATK, every attack Direct Punch deals has a 50% fixed chance for Luka to use 1 additional attack. This effect does not apply to additional attacks.

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 6)

Effect Hit Rate +8% (requires Lv. 75)

ATK +4%

ATK +8% (requires Lv. 80)

Luka Eidolon

Fighting Endlessly

When attacking a Bleeding enemy, Luka's DMG dealt increases by 15% for 2 turn(s).

The Enemy is Weak, I am Strong

If Skill hits an enemy with Physical Weakness, gain 1 stack(s) of Fighting Will.

Born for the Ring

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Speed Determines the Victor

For every stack of Fighting Will obtained, increases ATK by 5%, stacking up to 4 time(s).

The Spirit of Wildfire

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

A Champion's Applause

When Enhanced Basic ATK's Sky-Shatter Fist hits a Bleeding enemy target, the every Direct Punch used by this Enhanced Basic ATK will cause the target will be immediately dealt damage equal to the original Bleed damage 8% of the original DMG for 1 time.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.