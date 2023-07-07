The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Banners have been leaked! Check out the Blade and Kafka banners here.

Leaked Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Banners

The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Event Warp Banners have been leaked ahead of time just a day before the scheduled Version 1.2 Special Event Livestream, “Even Immortality Ends.”

First Half Event Warp Banners

The first half of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 will feature Blade as the new character. The 4-stars in his banner are Arlan, Sushang, and Natasha.

The Light Cone Event Warp banner features Blade's signature and 5-star Light Cone The Unreachable Side.

Second Half Event Warp Banners

The second half Character Event Warp banner “Nessun Dorma” features two new characters, 5-star Kafka and 4-star Luka. Accompanying them are Sampo and Serval.

Kafka's Signature Light Cone, Patience Is All You Need (5-star Nihility) will be on the Light Cone Event Warp banner running alongside her character banner.

Blade

Blade is a 5-star Wind character in Honkai: Star Rail, following the Path of Destruction. Blade's kit allows him to deal damage and sustain himself in battle. Lots of footage of Blade solo-ing different kinds of content has been circulating in the community, and this is thanks to his self-sufficiency in battle.

Kafka

We also get to play as Kafka in the tutorial part of the game at the very start. She leaves a strong impression, both as a character in the story and as a playable unit, and there is no lack of Kafka wanters. She is a 5-star Lightning character on the Path of Nihility. Her kit revolves around applying Shock and dealing lots of Lightning DMG.

Luka

He is a 4-star Physical character following the Path of Nihility. Despite his Nihility alignment, he has a lot of DMG output on top of the Bleed that comes from his abilities.

New Light Cones

The Unreachable Side – 5-star Destruction

Unfulfilled Yearning: Increases the wearer's CRIT rate by 18/21/24/27/30% and increases their Max HP by 18/21/24/27/30%. When the wearer is attacked or consumes their own HP, their DMG increases by 24/28/32/36/40%. This effect is removed after the wearer uses an attack.

Patience is All You Need – 5-star Nihility