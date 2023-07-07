The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Banners have been leaked! Check out the Blade and Kafka banners here.
Leaked Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Banners
The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Event Warp Banners have been leaked ahead of time just a day before the scheduled Version 1.2 Special Event Livestream, “Even Immortality Ends.”
First Half Event Warp Banners
The first half of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 will feature Blade as the new character. The 4-stars in his banner are Arlan, Sushang, and Natasha.
The Light Cone Event Warp banner features Blade's signature and 5-star Light Cone The Unreachable Side.
Second Half Event Warp Banners
The second half Character Event Warp banner “Nessun Dorma” features two new characters, 5-star Kafka and 4-star Luka. Accompanying them are Sampo and Serval.
Kafka's Signature Light Cone, Patience Is All You Need (5-star Nihility) will be on the Light Cone Event Warp banner running alongside her character banner.
Blade
Blade is a 5-star Wind character in Honkai: Star Rail, following the Path of Destruction. Blade's kit allows him to deal damage and sustain himself in battle. Lots of footage of Blade solo-ing different kinds of content has been circulating in the community, and this is thanks to his self-sufficiency in battle.
Kafka
We also get to play as Kafka in the tutorial part of the game at the very start. She leaves a strong impression, both as a character in the story and as a playable unit, and there is no lack of Kafka wanters. She is a 5-star Lightning character on the Path of Nihility. Her kit revolves around applying Shock and dealing lots of Lightning DMG.
Luka
He is a 4-star Physical character following the Path of Nihility. Despite his Nihility alignment, he has a lot of DMG output on top of the Bleed that comes from his abilities.
New Light Cones
The Unreachable Side – 5-star Destruction
- Unfulfilled Yearning: Increases the wearer's CRIT rate by 18/21/24/27/30% and increases their Max HP by 18/21/24/27/30%. When the wearer is attacked or consumes their own HP, their DMG increases by 24/28/32/36/40%. This effect is removed after the wearer uses an attack.
Patience is All You Need – 5-star Nihility
- Spider Web: Increases DMG dealt by the wearer by 24%. After every attack launched by wearer, their SPD increases by 4.8%, stacking up to 3 times.
If the wearer hits an enemy target that is not afflicted by Erode, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Erode to the target. Enemies afflicted with Erode are also considered to be Shocked and will receive Lightning DoT at the start of each turn equal to 60% of the wearer's ATK, lasting for 1 turn(s).