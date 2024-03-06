The Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is finally coming to PC this month. As such, players who are interested in the game may be wondering if their computers can handle it. Thankfully, Sony recently uploaded the system requirements for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC.
What are the Horizon Forbidden West PC System Requirements?
Sony gave a total of four system requirements, each with varying average performance. Below are the system requirements for Horizon Forbidden West, from its minimum system requirements to one that can run the game on Very High
Minimum System Requirements
- Preset: Very Low
- Average Performance: 30FPS at 720p
- Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: 150GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)
Recommended System Requirements
- Preset: Medium
- Average Performance: 60FPS at 1080p
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: 150GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)
High System Requirements
- Preset: High
- Average Performance: 60FPS at 1440p or 30FPS at 4K
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: 150GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)
Very High System Requirements
- Preset: Very High
- Average Performance: 60FPS at 4K
- Processor: Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: 150GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)
As you can see, all of these presents have increasingly stronger processor and graphics card requirements. Funnily enough, all of these require only 16GB of RAM, no matter how high or how low you want the game's graphics to be. It's also interesting that the post specifically mentioned that the game should be downloaded on an SSD. Recent games have been requiring players to have an SSD on their computer, with a recent example being Starfield. This is likely because thanks to the game's size, an HDD will make the loading times unbearable.
That's all for the system requirements of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC. The game is available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.